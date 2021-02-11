Steel Drums Market Impressive Growth | BWAY Corporation, Greif., NORTH COAST CONTAINER LLC., Rahway Steel Drum Company, others

Latest Report added to database “Global Steel Drums Market Trends & Forecast 2020-2027” by Data Bridge Market Research

The Steel Drums market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. This report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction.

The Major players profiled in this report include BWAY Corporation, Greif., NORTH COAST CONTAINER LLC., Rahway Steel Drum Company, General Steel Drum LLC, Skolnik Industries Inc, The Metal Drum Company, Clouds Drums Dubai LLC, James G Carrick Ltd, Chicago Steel Container Corporation, Industrial Container Services, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA., Myers Container, Patrick Kelly Drums, others

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steel Drums Market

Steel drums market is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for cost efficient packaging solution and increase usage of steel drums in bulk packaging are the factors which will create new opportunities for the steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Steel drums as the name suggests are those drums which are made steel and are used to carry both harmful and harmless substances such as chemicals, paints, oil and other. Steel is regarded as strong and robust products for the production of industrial grade containers. These steel drums have the ability to work well in different temperatures and remain unaffected by the thermal shocks.

Growing demand for cost effective packaging solutions will accelerate the market demand for steel drums. Increasing usage of steel drums due to their high mechanical strength is also expected to drive the market growth. Growing demand from paint & coating industry is also anticipated to enhance the market for steel drums. On the other hand, growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing awareness about the advantages of steel drums such as lightweight & insulation properties, and growing demand for consumer goods will further accelerate the growth of steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Conducts Overall STEEL DRUMS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cold Rolled Steel, Carbon Steel),

Head Type (Tight Head, Open Head),

Capacity (Up to 10 Gallons, 10- 30 Gallons, 30- 50 Gallons, 50-80 Gallons, 80 Gallons and Above),

End- User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Oil & Lubricants, Paints & Dyes, Chemical and Solvent, Building & Construction, Agriculture, Other Application)

Steel Drum Market Country Level Analysis

Steel drum market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by material type, head type, capacity, and end- user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the steel drum market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will hold the largest share in steel drum market due to increasing consumption and demand for packaged products while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing industrialization.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Steel Drums market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Steel Drums market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Steel Drums Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Steel Drums Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Steel Drums Revenue by Countries

10 South America Steel Drums Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Steel Drums by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

