Warehouse Order Picking Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During2017 – 2025

Notable Developments & Competitive Analysis

Due to highly competitive nature of the global warehouse order picking market the businesses are incorporating several strategic mergers and collaborations. These players are also focusing on partnering with some of the prominent players of global warehouse order picking market. These strategies allow the players to gain access to resources that can help them achieve sustainability in the warehouse order picking market.

On the other hand, some of the players are also implementing technology such as automation, IoT, and AI for optimal sorting and delivery of the package to the customers.

For instance:

In February 2019, KNAPP AG came into partnership with VOLA, a pioneer in modular design system. The partnership was aimed to optimize the storage and distribution processes with the help of KNAPP AG's automation solution. With this partnership, the company can deliver the order quickly and accurately which in turn may help the business to gain a competitive edge over its rival.

In May 2018, AB&R commenced a strategic partnership with RAIN RFID. This partnership was aimed to incorporate RAIN RFID's UHF RFID along with cloud. With this integration, AB&R is focusing on optimizing its stock monitoring, managing, and delivering processes along with securing RFID data over internet.

Global Warehouse Order Picking Market: Key Drivers

Role of Globalization in the Growth of the Market

Several countries are now globalizing their economy and getting stable these days. This stabilized economy is allowing end-users to purchase more stuff online than ever before. Moreover, due to globalization, businesses like transportation hubs and logistics is gaining major momentum. Leveraging this momentum the global warehouse order picking market is also picking up the pace is boosting over the period of time. This is because customers have now become aware and heavily dependent over home deliveries and online shopping. Based on these factors globalization of economy is considered as one of the biggest drivers that boost the growth of global warehouse order picking market from 2018 to 2028

Growing Number of Online Shopping Portals

The world is witnessing a major growth in online shopping portals. These portals allow the customers to leverage the benefits such as home delivery, discounts, and other offers. Due to these benefits, the traffic on these portals have grown exponentially based on which the there is a huge demand for personnel and software that can manage the orders delivery from warehouse and other hubs. Based on these factors the global warehouse order picking market is anticipated to grow substantially over the period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Warehouse Order Picking Market: Regional Analysis

Currently the global warehouse order picking market is dominated by North America is terms of regional front. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region currently. This is because, the people are inclining towards the online shopping due to their growing disposable income. Hence, Asia Pacific is considered as the most lucrative region for the players of global warehouse order picking market.

The global warehouse order picking market is segmented on the basis of:

Order Picking Solutions Paper-based Barcode scanning/ RFID picking Others

Order Picking Deployment On-premise Cloud

Order Picking Application Construction Manufacturing Retail E-commerce Healthcare, Pharma & Cosmetics Transportation & Logistics Others



