Halloumi Cheese Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook: Halloumi Cheese

Halloumi cheese is prepared from pasteurized or unpasteurized milk of cow, sheep or goat or it can also be prepared from a mixture of goat and sheep milk. Halloumi cheese has salty, savory, and tangy flavor and Halloumi cheese has a texture similar to mozzarella cheese. In the global market, Halloumi cheese is mostly produced in Cyprus and has high demand among Middle East countries. In Cypriot economy, the export of Halloumi cheese makes a significant contribution and Halloumi cheese accounts for more than 15% of exports, U.K. being the number one importer of Halloumi cheese as one of the unique varieties of cheese. Halloumi cheese has high demand in the European market as Halloumi cheese is one of the popular semi-hard cheese that can be enjoyed in salads, barbeques, and as a Halloumi cheese fries, Halloumi cheese burgers, and others. In the global Halloumi cheese market, the demand for Halloumi cheese is primarily among the Middle East and European markets.

Reasons for Covering Halloumi Cheese as a Title

Cheese fanatics are always experimenting with products with newer varieties of cheese. With an option and availability for hundreds of different types of cheese, there is a huge opportunity for manufacturers to offer Halloumi cheese in the supermarket or hypermarkets. The introduction of different types of cheese in the European and Middle East market, Halloumi cheese holds a key to immense market potential in these regions. With consumer awareness and willingness to buy Halloumi cheese products, the expansion of retail outlets is imperative, which may fuel the growth of the Halloumi cheese in the global market. Furthermore, the demand for Halloumi cheese also increasing due to immense change in the traditional eating patterns of consumers, which include snacking more than normal meals and changing preference towards Mediterranean diet. For instance, the U.K. and Sweden, the demand for Halloumi cheese are increasing at a robust growth rate owing to consumer preference towards Mediterranean diet and Halloumi cheese accounts one of the primary consumption. On the other side, in the Middle East Halloumi cheese market, the demand for Halloumi cheese is also increased owing to its nutritional benefits as it has a high level of protein content. In addition, the trend of trying and tasting, the desire of young consumers towards new foods and changing consumer preference towards new diet are some of the major factors influencing the demand for Halloumi cheese in the market.

Global Halloumi Cheese Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, global Halloumi cheese market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Organic Conventional

On the basis of flavor, global Halloumi cheese market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Regular Flavored Chili Basil Mint Others

On the basis of distribution channel, global Halloumi cheese market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others

Global Halloumi Cheese Market: Key Payers

Some of the major companies in the halloumi cheese market are PETROU BROS DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD., AkgÃÆÃÂ¶l Dairy, Food and Packing Industries Ltd., GALAKTOKOMIO A.D.S DAFNI LTD., Grillies, Routhier Weber GmbH, N.TH. Kouroushis LTD., WAIMATA CHEESE COMPANY, Lemnos Foods, FarmLand General Trading Co., W.L.L., Almarai, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Halloumi Cheese Market

In the global Halloumi cheese market, the demand for Halloumi cheese is increasing at a faster pace in the European market especially among U.K. and Sweden. In the Middle East, the demand for Halloumi cheese is high in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, and others. In terms of demand for Halloumi cheese in the retail market, Halloumi cheese has high penetration among British supermarket/hypermarket chains. For instance, retail chains such as Tesco, Waitrose, and others are offering six different varieties of Halloumi cheese and has achieved significant growth in the last few years.

Brief Approach to Research

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

An overview of the Halloumi cheese market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the Halloumi cheese market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in Halloumi cheese market Detailed value chain analysis of the Halloumi cheese market Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of Halloumi cheese market In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in Halloumi cheese market Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in Halloumi cheese market Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in Halloumi cheese market

The report provides the following information:

