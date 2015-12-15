Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2026

Automated optical inspection can be defined as the visual inspection of electric boards, where the scanning is done through the help of a camera and any major technical defects, or quality of the product is thoroughly checked. It is employed during the various stages of manufacturing of electric components and devices as the testing process doesn’t require any contact and only the close visual inspection is carried out.

Market Drivers:

• Increased demand for electronic appliances and electronic components is expected to drive the market growth

• Demand for increased efficiency of output from the manufacturers of electric companies is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

• Excessive and expensive nature of automated optical inspection systems is expected to restrain the market growth

• Increased amount of false judgment’s by the image-based automated optical inspection systems



Competitive Analysis:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated optical inspection market are:



• KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc.

• MIRTEC CO. LTD.

• Nanotronics

• Omron Corporation

• Test Research Inc.

• Viscom AG

• ASC International

• Camtek

• CyberOptics Corporation

• DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO. LTD.

• Nordson Corporation

• Orbotech

• GÖPEL electronic GmbH

• MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd

• Machine Vision Products INC.

• Saki Corporation

• Vi TECHNOLOGY

• AOI Systems

• DCB Automation

• PEMTRON Corp.

• PARMI Corp

• Stratus Vision GmbH.





Key Developments in the Market:

• In May 2018, KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc., announced the expansion and establishment of a new research & development accommodating facility in Suwon, South Korea. The facility is expected to expand the product & service offering for the company beyond the currently available products.

• In March 2018, MIRTEC CO. LTD. announced the establishment of an agreement with Vectralis Engineering regarding the marketing and support of their products in Mexico.

