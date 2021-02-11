Global Micro-electro mechanical system Market 2026 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

“Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market” accounted for USD 10.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

Micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) is defined as miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. The efficient elements of MEMS are sensors, and actuators.

It has its wide application in industrial, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and others. Increased adoption in smartphones and other electronic devices is one of the major drivers for the growth of micro-electro-mechanical system.

On the other side lack of technical awareness hinders the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2015

Base Year: 2016

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Period: 2017–2024

Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System market By Geography, Type (Actuator {Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensors, Inertial Combos, Microphones, Magnetometers}, Sensor {Inkjet Systems, Optical MEMS, Oscillators & Resonators, Microfluidic & Bio-Chips, RF MEMS}); Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Aerospace, Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global micro-electro-mechanical system market are STMicroelectronics N.V., Hewlett-Packard Co., Texas Instruments Inc., The Bosch Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Hewlett-Packard Company, Knowles Electronics, Canon Inc., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Avago Technologies, InvenSense, Inc. Analog Devices, Inc., Sensata Technologies, IBM Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, TSMC, Ltd., ams AG, Goertek, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, and others.

Market Segmentation:

The report for micro-electro-mechanical system market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

The global MEMS market is also segmented on the basis of applications into automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, telecom, and others.

On the basis of geography, global micro-electro-mechanical system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High adoption in smartphones and portable electronics market

Introduction of efficient, economic, and compact MEMS technology

High demand in the automation industry

Strict government regulations for the automotive vertical

Lack of standardization and technical awareness

Extremely intricate manufacturing method and demanding cycle time