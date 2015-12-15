Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2018 – 2026

Rapid advancement in electronic and modern technologies are transforming the automotive lighting industry. Flexibility of lighting and increasing enthusiasm provide a driver and passenger a sense of space and comfort. Emerging adaptive front lighting system, OLED systems, laser lighting are likely to propel the automotive interior ambient lighting market during the forecast period. Most luxury vehicles and SUVs are equipped with ambient lighting, which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

A majority of vehicle owners are concerned about the appearance of their vehicle interior, especially for passenger vehicles. Automotive interior ambient lighting improves the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle interior. Automotive interior ambient lighting gives a deluxe appearance to the interior of vehicle and they are available in different designs and qualities, which augments delicate designing and elegant nature to interior. Consumers are demanding more for the cars incorporated with more specialty technology. Vehicle manufacturers are focusing on developing lighting features inside vehicles. Rapidly growing production of luxurious, lightweight vehicles is likely to boost the automotive interior ambient lighting market during the forecast period. Information of the health of various components of the automobile is provided by infotainment systems. Dashboard are broadly equipped in premium cars for ambient lighting.

The global automotive interior ambient lighting market can be segmented based on location, technology, light, vehicle class, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, sales channel, and geography.

Based on location, the automotive interior ambient lighting market can be divided into dashboard lights and four other segments. Dashboard lights are most common lights used in vehicles. Steering wheel, infotainment system, and several other components on the dashboard are integrated with the lighting, which provides an esthetic appeal to the vehicle interior.

In terms of technology, the automotive ambient lighting market can be classified into adaptive lighting and two more segments. Adaptive lightings are primarily utilized as reading lights. These type of lights automatically change their direction as needed.

Based on light, the automotive interior ambient lighting market can be split into LED, OLED, and two more segments. OLEDs are widely employed in interior lightings due to size and variability. OLEDs has shorter lifespan than that of other light types. OLEDs need more power for their operation. These are reasons which is likely to hamper the OLED segment during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle class, the automotive interior ambient lighting market can be segregated into premium/luxury, mid/standard, and entry level cars. The premium/luxury segment is likely to expand during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive interior ambient lighting market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles include hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles, and sport utility vehicles.

Based on electric vehicle type, the market can be divided into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric, and hybrid electric vehicle.

Based on geography, the automotive interior ambient lighting market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive interior ambient lighting market owing to the high rate of adoption of automotive interior ambient lighting and a booming automotive sector, which is leading to an increase in production of vehicles with automotive interior ambient lighting.

Key players operating in the automotive interior ambient lighting market are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OSRAM, LG Display Co., Ltd., and Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

