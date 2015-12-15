Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market covering all important parameters.

Growth Drivers

Growth of the Paints and Coatings Industry Bolsters Market Demand of Aliphatic solvents & thinners

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is majorly driven by the increasing use of mineral spirits in place of turpentine. Most of the painters prefer using mineral spirits as a paint thinner as it comes with a cheaper price, less pungent odor and is not as sticky as turpentine.

Furthermore, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market also gains momentum from the high growth of the paints & coatings industry. The construction and automotive industries have been on the growth trajectory for some time now. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have given the much-needed impetus to the construction and automotive industry, which has furthered the use of paints and coatings. With the increasing use of paints and coatings, the global demand for aliphatic solvents & thinners is accelerated.

Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is divided into the five principal regions of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific regions is likely to account for the leading share of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market during the assessment timeframe.

South Korea, Japan, India, and China are the major buyers of aliphatic solvents and thinners in the region. Rapid urbanization together with increasing base of population in the region and rise in the disposable income of the people in the region have contributed toward the expansion of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market.

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is segmented as:

Type

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others (Paraffinic Solvent, Pentane, and Solvent 140)

Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubbers & polymers

Printing inks

Others (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive)

