Arthroscopy Implants Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2025

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to visualize the internal structure of a joint. The procedure is conducted with the help of imaging equipment such as endoscopes. Arthroscopy is usually performed on knee and shoulder joints; however, others joints such as wrist, ankle, or hip joints can also be examined with the help of this procedure. Arthroscopy is also beneficial for diagnosing various joint diseases such as tuberculosis, joint infections, and bone tumors. The global arthroscopic implants market is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in volume of knee and shoulder arthroscopy procedures and evolution in hip arthroscopy technology. Increase in demand for arthroscopic implants as an alternative treatment as opposed to complete joint replacement is a key factor driving the arthroscopy implants market. Arthroscopic implants consists of various instruments such as meniscal reconstruction systems, graft harvesting devices, tunnel preparation devices, positioning devices, bioabsorbable/ metal implants, and other accessories. Types of screws and reconstruction systems vary depending on the joint involved. For instance, shoulder joints requires implants such as rotator cuff fixation devices, biceps tendon repair system, and elbow joint positioners.

Arthroscopy is expected to be the largest market owing to its less invasive nature as compared to traditional techniques such as joint reconstruction, ACL repair, or rotator cuff repair. The arthroscopy implants market is primarily driven by the rise in the global geriatric population, changes in lifestyle, and growing awareness of sports and outdoor activities among the older as well as younger generation. The geriatric and obese populations are highly prone to degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other trauma injuries. Knee and shoulder arthroscopies are the most common procedures performed across the world in this class of surgeries. Stringent regulatory procedures for the approval of devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are projected to hinder the arthroscopy implants market. However, rise in disposable income in developing countries is boosted the confidence of OEMs towards these regions.

The global arthroscopy implants market can be segmented based on type of implant, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type of implant, the global arthroscopy implants market can be divided into knee implants, shoulder implants, hip implants, and others. The global market for knee implants comprises of various devices, which are used during knee arthroscopy procedures. These devices include cruciate and meniscal reconstruction systems, graft harvesting devices, tunnel preparation devices, positioning devices, and bio-absorbable/metal implants. A shoulder joint is considered to be a complex joint. It is capable of performing more types of motions than any other joint in the body. It is made up of three prime bones that include humerus (upper arm bone), scapula (shoulder blade), and clavicle (collarbone). The shoulder implants segment consists of a wide range of devices that are used during shoulder arthroscopy procedure. These devices include anchor systems made from polyether ether ketone (PEEK), bio-absorbable material and metal, suture passing instrumentation, and positioning devices.

Based on distribution channel the global arthroscopy implants market can be segregated into hospitals, surgical ambulatory centers, and clinics.

In terms of region, the global arthroscopy implants market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. dominates the global arthroscopy implants market. This market dominance can be attributed to an encouraging environment for this field created by the US FDA and intense R&D efforts undertaken by the U.S. manufacturers. The market in countries such as India and China is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the near future.

Key players in the global arthroscopy implants market include Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, and Conmed Corporation.

