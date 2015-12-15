Pool Covers Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2033
The global Pool Covers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pool Covers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Pool Covers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pool Covers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pool Covers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anchor Industries
Coverstar
Meyco Pool Covers
T Star Enterprises
Coverlon
LOOP-LOC
Ocea
Power Plastics
Kafko
Lacuna Pool Covers
NTI Global
CoverTech Industries
Sancell Pool Covers
Pool Fence Company
BOREE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Solar pool covers
Solid pool covers
Mesh pool covers
Segment by Application
Commerical Pool
Residential Pool
Each market player encompassed in the Pool Covers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pool Covers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
