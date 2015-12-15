Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry 2018 – 2026

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is an advance safety system which aids the driver of the vehicle while driving. It includes various function such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, emergency braking, and other active safety systems. Advanced driver assistance system testing equipment studies and analyses the dynamic behavior of the vehicle advance driver assist system, as it consists of numerous electromechanical and electronic components such as RADAR, LiDAR, electronic control unit (ECU), image sensor, ultrasonic sensor, which check, test, and examine the function and condition of operation of the advance driver assistance system incorporated in the automotive.

Surge in technological improvements and innovation in the field of advance active safety system for automotive is a major factor that is anticipated to boost the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market during the forecast period.Â Rising automation in vehicle and introduction of autonomous vehicles are other factors driving the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market. This expansion is primarily due to large number of testing of the advance active system such as ADAS and its operation. ADAS, which is reliable and preordained for safety of vehicle and vehicle user, is likely to malfunction as it comprises electronic components which require regular maintenance and testing. This, in turn, is likely to propel the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of the testing equipment and regular maintenance of testing equipment are expected to restraint the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market during the forecast period.

The global advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market can be segmented based on product, supplier, and region. Based on product, the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market can be classified into software and hardware. The hardware segment of advanced driver assistance system testing equipment accounted for a prominent market share due to the lifespan of the hardware.

In terms of supplier, the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market can be segregated into OEM supplier and private supplier. The OEM supplier segment leads the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market. This is due to higher rate of adoption of the advance driver assistance system in vehicles, thereby fueling the OEM supplier segment of the market. The segment is projected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in number of testing equipment to fulfill the demand for testing of ADAS operations in the vehicle.

In terms of region, the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the global advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market due to higher rate of adoption of advance active safety systems such as ADAS in the region, especially in Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. Surge in support from the European Union toward passenger and vehicle safety and enforcement of safety system integration in vehicles are projected to boost the advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market in the region during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global advanced driver assistance system testing equipment market include FEV Group, TKH Group NV, National Instruments., Racelogic Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., GeneSys Elektronik GmbH, Averna, Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Dewesoft d.o.o., Konrad GmbH, AVL LIST GmbH, and Anthony Best Dynamics Limited.

