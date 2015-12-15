Protein Cookie Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

Global Protein Cookie Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Protein Cookie market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Munk Pack

Quest Nutrition

Justine’s Limited

No Cow LLC

NuGo Nutrition

Global Protein Cookie Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global protein cookie market has been expanding alongside advancements in the field of health and fitness. As people become increasingly inclined towards fitter lifestyles, the demand for protein cookie is projected to rise. Furthermore, uptake of strenuous activities in the gym and other places has also led people to become inclined towards protein-rich diets. This factor has also caused a demand-uptick in the global protein cookie market in recent times. The easy availability of protein cookies in the market is another key factor that can drive market demand. Oatmeal, seeds, and dried fruits are some of the common flavours of protein cookies preferred by the masses.

Global Protein Cookie Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global protein cookie market can be segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The global protein cookie market in North America has been growing on account of the easy availability of these cookies in the US.

The global protein cookie market is segmented as:

Flavor

Fruit & Dried Fruits

Chocolate

Nuts & Seeds

Others

Protein Source

Plant Source

Animal Source

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

