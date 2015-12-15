Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market: Introduction

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) is a device that is installed in a substation to record the waveform from a fault on a transmission line. It is a multi-functional data acquisition device that is able to record all waveform signals at a sampling rate of 1024 samples per cycle. Thus, it can monitor all power quality load profiles and synchrophasors. Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) provides complete isolation & analysis of any event and gives solutions for protection & optimum operation of the electric system. It is a powerful platform for cost-effective performance solution, acquisition, analysis, and data reporting from power system substations. Features of Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) include modular design, centralized & decentralized architecture, modern synchronization, comprehensive web-interface, and scalable architecture.

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market: SegmentationÂ Â

Based on type, the digital fault recorder (DFR) market can be bifurcated into dedicated and multifunctional. In terms of installation, the digital fault recorder (DFR) market can be segmented into generation, transmission, and distribution. Transmission is the key segment of the digital fault recorder (DFR) Market due to the increase in investments in the power transmission infrastructure across the globe. Based on station, the digital fault recorder (DFR) market can be segregated into non-automated station and automated station. In terms of voltage, the digital fault recorder (DFR) market can be classified into less than 66 kV, 66-220 kV, and above 220 kV.

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market: Overview

Digital fault recorder (DFR) uses communications to retrieve fault, disturbance, and sequence of event records that are captured by protection relays distributed throughout a substation. It internally stores this critical substation information, which is used in local station troubleshooting. It also archives this data in a remote enterprise network location for permanent storage and analysis. This is boosting the current market trends of the global digital fault recorder (DFR) market. Rise in contracts, agreements, and product developments are fueling the digital fault recorder (DFR) market. Product developments is expected to be the second-most widely followed strategy during the forecast period.

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global digital fault recorder (DFR) market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Â Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the global digital fault recorder (DFR) market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in government investments to improve power grid infrastructure in order to maximize the reliability of power systems. India is a rapidly growing region of the digital fault recorder (DFR) market in Asia Pacific due to the rise in demand for power grid infrastructure in the country. Increase in demand for resources of renewable energy and power grid is also driving the digital fault recorder (DFR) market in Asia Pacific.

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market: Key PlayersÂ

Key players operating in the global digital fault recorder (DFR) market include AMETEK.Inc., DUCATI Energia Spa, ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd., Elspec LTD , General Electric Company , KoCoS Messtechnik AG , Kinkei System Corporation, LogicLab s.r.l., Prosoft-Systems Ltd., Qualitrol Company LLC , and Siemens AG.

