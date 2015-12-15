Magnetic Field Sensors Market Development Strategy Analysis 2019-2026

In this report, the global Magnetic Field Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the major players in the market are: Infineon Technologies (Germany), Allegro MicroSystems LLC (Massachusetts), Austria Microsystems AG (Austria), Honeywell International (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Asahi Kasei Co (Japan), Micronas Semiconductors Holdings AG (Switzerland), Melexix NV (Belgium) and Memsic Inc. (Massachusetts) among others.

The global magnetic field sensors market has been segmented into:

Magnetic field sensors market, by Technology

Low Field Sensor Technology

Earth Field Sensor Technology

Bias Magnetic Field Sensor Technology

Magnetic field sensors market, by Types

Hall-effect Sensors

Magneto-resistive Sensors

SQUID Sensors

Fluxgate Sensors

Others

Magnetic field sensors market, by Application:

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Energy, Power and Utilities

Robotics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Magnetic field sensors market, by Geography: North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World South America Middle East Africa



