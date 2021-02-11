Clinical Trial Supplies Market Analysis by Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Till 2025
Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Services (Storage, Manufacturing, Packaging and Labeling, Distribution), Clinical Phase (Phase III, Phase II, Phase IV, Phase I), Therapeutic Uses (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Dermatology, Metabolic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, CNS and Mental Disorders, Blood Disorders, Others), End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Key Players Profilled In This Market Are:
Movianto, Sharp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent, Inc, PCI Pharma Services, Almac Group, PAREXEL International Corporation, Bionical Ltd., Alium Medical Limited, MYODERM, Clinigen Group plc, Ancillare, LP , SIRO Clinpharm, CLINICAL SUPPLIES MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, INC., Biocair and among others.
Product Launch:
- In April, 1.6 PCI Pharma Services (U.S.) launched packaging facility for the primary and secondary packaging for potent products at Ireland site.
- In June, Sharp (U.S.) delivered a serialized packaging solution for the launch of Radicava for Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America. This led increase in financial sales by delivering packaging solutions
- In August, SIRO Clinpharm (India released Inventory Management System eTRAIL. eTRAIL a solution that improved tracking, reporting and management of a study’s Clinical Trial Supplies
- In February, Myoderm Opened Brand New European Clinical Distribution Facility. This provided storage area to expand business.
Segmentation: Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market
The Clinical Trial Supplies Market is segmented into four notable segments which are Services, Clinical Phase, Therapeutic Uses, End User, and geography
- On the
basis of Services, the market is segmented into Storage, Manufacturing, Packaging
and Labeling, Distribution. In 2018, Storage segment is growing at the highest
CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
- Bionical Ltd. (U.K.), Launched of Bionical-Clinical Early Access Programs (EAP). A Bionical Clinical EAP in-house service consists of full pharmacovigilance services, EAP strategy and many other services..
- On the
basis of Clinical Phase, the market is segmented into Phase III, Phase
II, Phase IV, Phase I. In 2018, Phase III segment is growing at the highest
CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
- Myoderm (U.K.) Opened Brand New European Clinical Distribution Facility.
- On the basis of Therapeutic Uses, the market is segmented into
Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Dermatology, Metabolic Disorders, Infectious
Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, CNS and Mental Disorders, Blood Disorders,
Others. In 2018, Oncology segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the
forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
- Movianto UK doubles its cold storage capacity and dedicated storage for Narcotics. By this development, the company has expanded its business. Increasing storage capacity helped the company to store more developed drugs and also helped in the expansion of the company.
- On the
basis of End User, the market is segmented into Contract Research Organizations,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies. In 2018, Contract Research
Organization segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of
2018 to 2025.
- Clinigen (U.K.) extended it business in Japan with acquisition of one of the pioneered unlicensed medicines supplier International Medical Management Corporation (‘IMMC’) (Japan).
