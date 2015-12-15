Consumer Autonomous Vehicles Market Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast to 2027
The global Consumer Autonomous Vehicles market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Consumer Autonomous Vehicles market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Consumer Autonomous Vehicles market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Consumer Autonomous Vehicles market. The Consumer Autonomous Vehicles market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Audi
Baidu
BMW
Bosch
Continental
Daimler
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Ford
General Motors
Honda
Huawei
Hyundai Motor Group
Intel
Jaguar Land Rover
Mobileye (Intel)
Nissan
Nvidia
PSA Group
Renault
SAIC Motor
Samsung
SoftBank
Tata Motors
Tesla
Toyota
Uber
Volkswagen Group
Volvo Car
Waymo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automobile Manufacturers
Mobility Service Providers
System Integrators
Software Vendors
Sensor Vendors
Insurance Companies
Market segment by Application, split into
Heavy Truck
Medium Car
Light Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
