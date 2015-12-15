Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market value projected to expand by 2018 – 2028

The global Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The business intelligence study of the Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) market are Shifang Changfeng Chemical, Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Clariant Corporation AG, Hangzhou Jls Flame Retardants Chemical Co., Ltd, HARKE Group GmbH, Yunnan Tianyao Chemical and more.

Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) market during the forecast period.

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market has been segmented into seven key regions as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Asia Pacific region, more specifically, China, is one of the top manufacturers of industrial chemicals and is expected to maintain its dominance in the ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market. Asia followed by North America and Western Europe is expected to grow over an average rate during the forecast period.

