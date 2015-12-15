Big data and Business analytics Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Big data and Business analytics Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Big data and Business analytics Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Big data and Business analytics Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Big data and Business analytics in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Big data and Business analytics Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Big data and Business analytics Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Big data and Business analytics Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Big data and Business analytics Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Big data and Business analytics in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Big data and Business analytics Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Big data and Business analytics Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Big data and Business analytics Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Big data and Business analytics Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

The key market players in big data and business analytics solutions and service providers include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Dell Incorporation, Teradata, and among others.

Big data and Business analytics market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America will be the largest market for big data and business analytics solution as half of the revenue is estimated to be generated from US-based companies with larger companies driving the most growth.

The second largest region in big data and business analytics solutions market will be Western Europe followed by Asia/Pacific on the basis of their spending and growth of market in the region. Latin America will experience the fastest growth due to high demand in this big data and business analytics solutions market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Big data and Business Analytics Market Dynamics

Big data and Business Analytics Market Segments

Big data and Business Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Big data and Business Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Big data and Business Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Big data and Business Analytics Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

