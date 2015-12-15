Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends,2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Isoparaffin Solvents market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Drivers

A rising demand for quality metal-cutting activities mainly due to a surge in relevant applications is primarily driving the global isoparaffin solvents market. These substances are largely used in industrial cutting fluids. And with widespread industrialization occurring all over the globe, the demand for the isoparaffin solvents is increasing steadily. Apart from industrialization, a fast-developing agriculture and agrochemical industry too is driving the global isoparaffin solvents market. This is mainly due to extensive use of the chemicals in in various forms to act as supportive agents for facilitating different processes associated with these industries. A major factor driving the market is the mushrooming cosmetics and personal care industry.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Market Potential

A major part of potential existing in the market is due to the extensive use of the solvents in manufacturing of paints and coatings. This is because, there are several advantages possessed by these solvents that make them an excellent choice to use in the production of coatings and paints. A fast-developing automobile industry too is up-scaling the potential of the global isoparaffin solvents market. This is mainly due to extensive use of these chemicals in the form of paints, adhesives, sealants, and lubricating additives, during the manufacturing processes of the vehicles.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Geographical Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe from a regional perspective. Widespread presence of the automobile industry and rapid urbanization in North America is majorly causing growth of the isoparaffin solvents market in the region. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of maintaining personal care in countries such as the US and Canada top is driving the growth of the market in the North American region. However, with a bright presence of the agrochemical industry present in European regions, the global isoparaffin solvents market is witnessing extensive growth in this geographical extent too. Moreover, increasing demand for quality paint and coatings to support mushrooming industrial activities in Asia Pacific has made the market portray an emerging presence in this region.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Competitive Landscape

The global isoparaffin solvents market is substantially fragmented. This is mainly due to the presence of innumerable players in the market. Expanding product portfolios coupled with increasing number of players are two factors expected to make the competition intensify further in the next few years. Most players are focusing on innovations and developments in order to attract a large number of consumers across the globe. Participating in mergers & acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations, improving geographical reach, and bringing forth product differentiation are key strategies implemented by most players in the global isoparaffin solvents market.

Shell, Idemitsu, Total, ExxonMobil Chemical, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company are prime players operating in the global isoparaffin solvents market. Of these, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, and Idemitsu are projected to witness maximum growth in this sector. In recent times, companies like Luan Group too are showcasing tremendous potential in the global isoparaffin solvents market from a global perspective.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Isoparaffin Solvents market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

