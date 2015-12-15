Automotive Center Console Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 – 2026

The automotive center console is a storage compartment situated within the center front portion of a vehicle. In between the front passenger seat and driver seat the center console is located. The center console portion begins from dashboard and seamlessly integrates with the transmission panel and ends up in between the driver and front passenger seats. It is utilized in completely different patterns looking on the type of vehicle or class of the vehicle. The automotive center console accommodates many options like controllers, storage pods, charging ports, audio controls, and even displays are placed in center console. In some vehicles, the storage pods within the center console have a temperature adjustment feature, to keep eatables and beverages at a selected temperature.

The global automotive center console market seeing noteworthy development, as the automobile sector is extending at an impressive pace and some prominent players in the vehicle market are upgrading their ability of production. Rise in demand for extravagance and superior vehicles is likewise foreseen to fuel the automotive center console market amid the forecast period. Innovative improvements in the automobile division enable makers to complete innovative work and make safe, better and advance center consoles. Increase in mobility and adaptation of electronics in automobiles, keeping in mind the end goal to build comfort and give new accessories, is also projected to boost the center console market during the forecast period. Utilization of smart glass technology in the center console is a key trend that is relied upon to help the market in the near future.

However, a developing preference for connecting front slang seat may limitation the development of the automotive center console market during the forecast period. As the front passenger seat and driver seat will be connected at that point space for the center console will lessen.

The global automotive center console market can be segmented based on vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on vehicle type, the automotive center console market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electrical vehicle. Besides, the passenger vehicle segment can be partitioned into the hatchback, sedan, a SUV. Passenger vehicles are furnished with several smart components, like smart controllers, which give access to several cabin features. Due to increase in demand for passenger vehicles the demand of center console market is expected to expand during the forecast period. Technological advancements in commercial vehicles are anticipated to boost the automotive center console market during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In automotive center console market, the latest trend among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is to produce light but efficient vehicles that offer enhanced fuel efficiency with better performance. This is a major factor that is anticipated to drive the automotive center console market in the near future.

Based on region, the world automotive center console market will be split into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East. The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness high demand for automotive center consoles during the forecast period as a result of increasing per capita income of the overall population within the region. Europe holds a significant share of the world automotive center console market as a result of the presence of major OEM players within the region. Europe, North America, and therefore the Asia Pacific regions area unit expected to carry over half the overall share of the world automotive center console market during the forecast period because of the presence of major OEMs in these regions.

Major players operating in the global automotive center console market include Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Novem Car Interior Design GmbH, Novares Group S.A., Emerson Electric Co., AGM Automotive , Continental AG , MVC Holdings, Lear Corporation., LLC, Grammer AG, Faurecia S.A., and DRÃÆÃ¢â¬Å¾XLMAIER Group. BMW has developed HoloActive Touch, an evolution of its gesture control system currently found in the flagship 7-Series sedans. The system provides a free-floating projection, at the wave of a hand, which is expected to mimic interactions like a physical touchscreen.

