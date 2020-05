Bauxite Aggregates Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast2018 – 2026

Bauxite Aggregates Market: Overview

Bauxite aggregates refers to the sedimentary rock, which has relatively high aluminum content. It is the primary source of aluminum in the world. Bauxite consists mostly of aluminum minerals gibbsite (Al (OH) 3), boehmite (?-AlO (OH)) and diaspore (?-AlO (OH)), mixed with the two iron oxides goethite and hematite, aluminum clay mineral kaolinite, and small amounts of anatase (TiO2) and ilmenite (FeTiO3 or FeO.TiO2). Bauxite aggregates forms when laterite soils are severely leached of silica and other soluble materials in a wet tropical or subtropical climate. China is the leading producer of bauxite; the country accounts for almost 50% of the global production. It is followed by Russia, Canada, and India. Demand for aluminum has been rising significantly. The known reserves of its bauxite ore are sufficient to meet the global demand for aluminum. Bauxite is the primary ore of aluminum. Almost all of the aluminum that has been produced has been extracted from bauxite. The U.S. possesses a few small bauxite deposits. However, at least 99% of the bauxite used in the U.S. is imported. The country is also a major importer of aluminum metal. Bauxite aggregates constitute a mixture of hydrous aluminum oxides, aluminum hydroxides, clay minerals, and insoluble materials such as quartz, hematite, magnetite, siderite, and goethite. Aluminum minerals in bauxite can include gibbsite Al(OH)3, boehmite AlO(OH), and, diaspore, AlO(OH). Bauxite aggregates is typically a soft material with hardness of just 1 to 3 on the Mohs scale. It is white to gray to reddish brown with a pisolitic structure, earthy luster, and low specific gravity of between 2.0 and 2.5.

Bauxite Aggregates Market: Trends & Developments

Rise in investment in the building & construction industry owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is anticipated to propel the Bauxite aggregates market. Increase in demand for fire proof materials is also estimated to augment the Bauxite aggregates market. Growth in demand for bauxite aggregates in the refractory industry is also projected to propel the Bauxite aggregates market during the forecast period. However, lack of presence of bauxite reserves and high initial cost of mining purposes are likely to hamper the Bauxite aggregates market.

Bauxite Aggregates Market: Key Segments

In terms of constituent particle, the Bauxite aggregates market can be segmented into laterite, silicates, hematite, and others.Â

Based on product type, the Bauxite aggregates market can be divided as Al2O3, Fe2O3, TiO2, CaO and MgO, and K2O and Na2O.

In terms of application, the Bauxite aggregates market can be segregated into building materials and fire proof materials.

Bauxite Aggregates Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the Bauxite aggregates market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the Bauxite aggregates market.

Bauxite Aggregates Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the Bauxite aggregates market include Colourgrip, Sandeco Crafco, Colas, JiuYuan, Rocbinda, DSF, LKAB, Zhengyuan, Song Feng Mining, ZhengGuang, and YN-RAMATEC.

