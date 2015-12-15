Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market – Applications Insights by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Security Orchestration Automation and Response market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Notable Developments

In the contemporary times, the use of security orchestration automation and response systems to avert minor security threats has become imperative.

The security orchestration automation and response systems introduced by Nokia is meant to tackle security challenges associated with IoT and 5G. The distinct platform developed by the company is expected to help several end-users in security their devices and systems. Furthermore, the launch has also generated ripples across the security orchestration automation and response market. Other market vendors are also on the urge to develop cutting-edge and pragmatic solutions for security response.

Implementation of the security orchestration automation and response (SOCR) framework is an important consideration for market vendors. Hence, the market players are focusing on offering high-end services that involve training, implementation, and post-purchase assistance.

Growing Value of Data Assets to Drive Demand

The unprecedented need to protect the cyber assets of companies from external attacks has generated humongous demand within the global security orchestration automation and response market. Furthermore, the rising number of cyber-attacks and intrusions have put industrial decision makers on their toes. The IT budget of companies and organizations has increased in recent times, and this factor has also aided market growth. The high incidence of software and malware attacks that affect the integrity of operations has generated huge-scale demand within the market.

High Vulnerability of Firms to Cyber Attacks

The next decade is expected to witness rapid digital transformation and people are set to embrace new technologies. This trend shall also increase the risk of undue software attacks and data breaches. Therefore, companies and businesses are making extensive efforts to stay wary of the forces that could act as a roadblock to growth.

The use of security orchestration automation and response is a sound measure to avert the rising number of software attacks. Therefore, the total volume of revenues in the global security orchestration automation and response market are projected to touch new heights in the coming times. Despite being a low-level security hack, security orchestration automation and response has emerged as an important component of the overall cybersecurity network.

The global security orchestration automation and response market can be segmented by:

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

All the players running in the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response market are elaborated thoroughly in the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Security Orchestration Automation and Response market players.

