Rotavator Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2018 – 2026

A rotavator is an agriculture machinery, driven by tractor, which utilizes two or three pairs of rotating blades for moving the soil. The rotavator is utilized for parting off, mixing fertilizer, bed preparation, chopping plant residuals, and to pulverize the soil in order to prepare it for sowing and help conserve soil moisture. The rotavator is also known an as rotary tiller. It is suitable for dry as well as wet soil. The soil pattern and cut depth primarily depend on rotavator and tractor speed. Slow tractor speed and rapid rotavator speed are required for obtaining fine tilth, while rapid tractor speed and slow rotavator speed is necessary for obtaining coarse tilth.

Rapid preparation of seed bed is a key factor driving the global rotavator market. The rotavator can be utilized on any kind of land or surface, and hence, the preference for rotavator among farmers is increasing. Furthermore, reduced tractor wear, due to land preparation with minimum efforts, reduced power loss, and reduced tractor weight are other key factors driving the global rotavator market. Land can be prepared for sowing in single or double pass using a rotavator, which reduces excessive wear of the tractor. Utilization of a rotavator also reduces the need for labor in order to prepare the land, which in turn reduces labor expense.

Higher cost and availability of alternative equipment are primarily restraining the global rotavator market. There are several other tractor-driven machinery are available in the market, such as cultivators and tillers, which are less expensive than the rotavator.

The global rotavator market can be segmented based on number of blades, blade type, rotavator type, tractor horse power, components, tillage depth, and region. Based on number of blades, the global rotavator market can be divided into three segments. Rotavators with less than 50 blades are widely employed in agriculture operations, as they are suitable for medium- and small-duty tractors. These type of rotavators are capable of tilling significant area of land at a prominent speed.

In terms of blade type, the global rotavator market can be categorized into two segments. C-Type blades are anticipated to witness a significant demand during the forecast period. Less power consumption, rapid tilling speed, and effectiveness in chopping plant residuals are fueling the demand for rotavators with C-type blades. In terms of rotavator type, the global rotavator market can be segregated into two segments. Rotary type rotavators are widely preferred for normal tilling depths and rapid speed. These are compact in size, consume less power, and are less expensive than crank type rotavators. Therefore, they are highly preferred by farmers.

In terms of tractor horse power, the global rotavator market can be divided into five segments. Tractor with horse power between 40 to 47 HP are capable of operating variety of agricultural machineries, such are cultivators, rotavators, and tillers. These tractors are also witnessing a rise in demand from industrial and construction sectors; hence, the 40 to 47 HP segment is anticipated to account for a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. In terms of component, the global rotavator market can be divided into five segments. Rotating blades are a key component of a rotavator. Blades are subjected to continuous wear & tear, and hence, they are made of high-grade steel. Rotavator blades are frequently replaced in order to avoid the cost of changing several other components. The other segment of the global rotavator market comprises top link, friction clutch, lower links, and frame.

In terms of tillage depth, the global rotavator market can be segregated into two segments. For deep tilling application, crank rotavators are preferred. Deep tilling is preferred for burying chopped plants and other organic matter deep into the land. Such type of tilling is preferred for lands with double or triple cropping conditions, which is majorly witnessed in South Korea.

In terms of region, the global rotavator market can be segmented into five prominent regions. North America has a prominent and rapidly expanding agriculture sector. Increased preference for machine-based farming, higher per capita income, and increased demand for rapid and multi-farming are fueling the demand for rotavators across the region. Asia Pacific also accounted for prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Increased preference for machine-based farming, presence of globally leading agriculture machinery manufacturers, and increased preference for double and triple farming are fueling the demand for rotavators across Asia Pacific.

Key Players operating in the global rotavator market include New Holland Agriculture, Shrachi Agro, KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Greaves Cotton Limited, Deere & Company, LANCER AGRICO LTD., SHARP GARUDA FARM EQUIPMENTS PVT LTD., Greenfield Equipments India Private Limited, SM Autostar Pvt. Ltd., Kubota Agricultural Machinery India, and HSC Machinery Spares and Consumables.

