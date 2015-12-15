Pedicle Screw Systems Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2018 – 2028

Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Pedicle Screw Systems market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Pedicle Screw Systems market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

Notable Developments

Robotic surgical processes are expected to become a key element to growth of the pedicle screw systems market. The growing adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to become a boon for the pedicle screw systems market for various reasons. These systems provide a high level of accuracy, minimum invasion, and demand for them in the healthcare sector is expected to shoot up significantly. The healthcare sector in major economies like the US experiences a major shortage of training staff to train new doctors. This is a widely acknowledged factor in quality of care and is likely to drive growth of the expert robotic systems in the near future. The increased effectiveness of these systems, and availability of financing options like insurance are expected to drive significant growth for the pedicle screw systems market in the near future.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Imaging guidance is likely to emerge as a major driver in the pedicle screw systems market in the near future. 3D imaging is making way for new opportunities as it improves quality of images and allows surgeons as well as robotic systems to provide better care. Additionally, the advanced imaging techniques are making tiny incursions possible. These prevent muscle damage, and shield organs during potentially life-threatening procedures. Clinical research continues to provide traction for pedicle screw systems which is expected to drive significant growth. Additionally, the retroactive possibilities of these processes and intra-operability are likely to drive major growth for the pedicle screw systems market.

The pedicle screw systems market is also likely to witness significant growth due to advancements in materials. Currently, materials like titanium are the key driving trends in the pedicle screw systems market. Their durability, cost-effectiveness, and rising demand are likely to make way for significant growth. Their low tendency to ionize in water and safety are also expected to result in robust growth for the pedicle screw systems market. The demand for the pedicle screw systems is also expected to go up as regular diagnosis for backpain is on the rise. Earlier, while these medical issues remained limited to patients with heavy physical workloads, thanks to rising sedentary lifestyle, these illnesses have become common in various workplaces as well. The rising diagnosis about back-pain ailments, and rising number of patients will likely drive growth for the pedicle screw systems market.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Geographical Analysis

The pedicle screw systems market is likely to grow significantly in North America region. The current medical guidelines emphasise on regular testing for back-pains among others. This is largely due to the rising awareness of these ailments. Moreover, the pedicle screw systems market is also expected to grow significantly in Asia Pacific. The large population in the region, improving access of healthcare, and growing demand for advanced medical procedures are expected to drive growth of the pedicle screw systems market in the region.

