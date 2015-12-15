Gabion Structures Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2018 – 2026

Gabion Structures Market: Overview

Gabions are rectangular, interconnected, stone-filled wire baskets used to construct gravity retaining walls. Gabions originated in Italy. It is defined as a cylindrical basket or container filled with earth, stones, and other materials. It is widely used in civil engineering works. Gabion is either a wire mesh cage or a basket filled with stones. It possesses characteristics such as flexibility, permeability, and cost-effectiveness. Gabions are employed in gully control, torrent control, landslide control, and river bank protection works. When used as retaining wall, gabion structures is known as gabion retaining wall. It is used in unstable conditions and is constructed at any height and shape. Thus, high demand for structural walls in unstable conditions and low cost of gabion structures are driving the gabion structures market. The cost of gabion construction is almost Â½ to 2/3rdÂ of the cement masonry. Gabion structures also possess long life vis-ÃÆÃÂ -vis cement masonry permanent structures.

Gabion Structures Market: Key Segments

Based on material, the gabion structures market can be segmented into gabion boxes and mattresses, riprap, stone pitching, block paving, and concrete paving. Gabion boxes and mattresses are made of hexagonal woven wire meshes. They are filled with rock at the project site to form flexible, permeable, and monolithic structures such as retaining walls, channels, and weirs for erosion control projects. Gabion mattresses are also known as reno mattresses. They are used to cover large areas. Gabion mattresses are primarily used for river bank and scour protection as well as channel linings for erosion control. Gabion mattresses are available in various sizes. Riprap is an alternative method for providing river bank and scour protection. It consists of sized and graded rock placed in a layer or in the shape of a berm. Stone pitching is used in roads and bridges. Stones used are sound, tough, durable, and clean. They are usually sourced from rock quarries. Block paving offers major advantages; it is readily available from commercial sources and found in uniform shape and size. Thus, it provides esthetically pleasing appearance.

Gabion Structures Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global gabion structures market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global gabion structures market in 2017, due to the expansion in the infrastructure industry in the region. China and India are key countries of the gabion structures market in the region. Europe and North America also contribute significantly to the gabion structures market owing to the high demand for these structures in the reconstruction sector. Latin America and Middle East & Africa hold key share of the global gabion structures market, due to the increase in demand for gabion structures in various end-user industries in these regions.

Gabion Structures Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global gabion structures market include Hayward Baker, Inc., Gabion Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Maccaferri Spa., TechFab India, Phi Group, ABG Geosynthetics, HY-TEN, Wall Tag Pte Ltd., and Kelkay.

