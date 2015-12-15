Progressing Cavity Pumps Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å SnapshotÂ

Progressive cavity pump is commonly known by the name eccentric screw pump which is used to create positive displacement force. The equipment transfers fluid to any rotary mechanical parts with the help of pump. This is the reason it is widely used in several industries across the globe.Â

There are several types of progressive cavity pumps available in the market depending upon thtie application. Some of the widely used progressive cavity pumps are dough, pulps, mashes, slurry from recycling plant.Â

The pump is known for its excellent properties like low surface noise levels, good abrasion resistance, low maintenance and low profile surface equipment. Owing to this, these pumps are widely used in multiple industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages. The increasing demand for progressive cavity pumps from the end user industries is a prominent factor expected to drive the global market in the coming few years.Â

Apart from this, other properties progressive cavity pumpsÂ for instance to handle high viscous fluids, increasing investments in infrastructure development activities, high demand for wastewater treatment plant are important factors which are of expected to play a vital role in the growth of the global progressive cavity pumps market.Â

The progressing cavity pumps are increasingly used in power generation due to its low cost. Â Â Further growth in the investment of minimize flow and power, maximum volumetric, and high mechanical efficiency are some other elements which are expected to play a significant role in the global progressing cavity pumps market in the near future.Â Â

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Introduction

A progressing cavity pump is a type of positive displacement pump, which is also known as a progressive cavity pump. Progressing cavity pumps transfer fluids through the pump by means of a sequence of small, fixed-shape, discrete cavities. This leads to the volumetric flow rate being proportional to the rotation rate and a low level of shearing being applied to the pumped fluid. Progressing cavity pumps are used in fluid metering and pumping of viscous or shear-sensitive materials. Progressing cavity pumps are installed for handling viscous fluids at high flow rates or in applications wherein high discharge pressure with a smooth flow is required.

GlobalÂ Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Segmentation

Based on power rating, the progressing cavity pumps market has been segmented into up to 50 HP, 51 HPÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å150 HP, and above 150 HP. The up to 50 HP segment is expected to lead the progressing cavity pumps market during the forecast period. Increase in infrastructure development and rise in the demand for industrialization worldwide are driving the progressing cavity pumps market. In terms of end-user, the progressing cavity pumps market has been divided into oil & gas, water & wastewater management, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemical, and others. The water & wastewater management segment is expected to witness significant demand for progressing cavity pumps during the forecast period. The water & wastewater management industry witnesses rising need to reduce life cycle costs and improve operating margins. This is anticipated to boost the water & wastewater management segment of the progressing cavity pumps market in the near future. Increasing demand for fresh water, liquids with higher viscosities, and clean environment is likely to drive the progressing cavity pumps market between 2018 and 2026.

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Overview

Suitability progressing cavity pumps for handling high-viscosity fluids, increasing demand from water & wastewater management and infrastructure industries in Asia Pacific are major drivers of the progressing cavity pumps market in this region. Stagnancy in the oil & gas industry and moderate-to-high maintenance costs are restraining factors for the progressing cavity pumps market. Increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment plants in developing countries are presenting growth opportunities for the progressing cavity pumps market. Increasing competition from the unorganized sector and potential substitutes such as sucker rods and centrifugal pumps will challenge the progressing cavity pumps market during forecast period.

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global progressing cavity pumps has been segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. The increased demand from the water & wastewater management sector and significant demand from other sectors such as food & beverages and chemical & petrochemical in North America are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The progressing cavity pumps market in Asia Pacific and Europe is primarily driven by increasing industrialization and rising investments in the water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in these regions. In Europe, implementation of large industrial and commercial projects and refurbishment of aging infrastructure are likely to continue to generate demand for progressing cavity pumps.

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global progressing cavity pumps market are Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Xylem NETZSCH, PCM, Weatherford, Halliburton, Borets, and SEEPEX Inc.

