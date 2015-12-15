IOT in Agriculture Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed2018 – 2028

IOT in Agriculture Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for IOT in Agriculture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the IOT in Agriculture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6045&source=atm

IOT in Agriculture Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global IOT in agriculture market are given below:

In May 2019, Farmer’s Edge announced that the company has launched a new yield-based nitrogen tool. The tool will help farmers to reach their production goals by offering more control over the key decisions that affects the production of corn.

In September 2019, Swim System announced that the company has entered into a new long-term strategic distribution and sales agreement with two Merced-based companies Water and Land Solutions and Central Irrigation.

IOT in Agriculture Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the positive growth of the global IOT in agriculture market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth is the ever increasing demand for food across the globe. This has raised the requirement for mass production and efficient production practices. Technology plays a significant role in achieving both of these objectives. Naturally, there has been growing demand for IOT in agriculture market.

In addition to this, the changes in the climate across the globe is also playing a big role in the overall development of the global IOT in agriculture market. Unfavorable climate changes considerably hamper the production of agriculture across the globe. Due to such drastic weather changes it becomes necessary to deploy IOT-based advanced agricultural techniques to optimize the production of crops.

However, with such drivers, there are some challenges on route to the development. One key restraining factor is the lack of awareness among the farmer community. There are several small-scale agricultural industries that offer solutions at different stages of the value chain. As some of these agricultural processes gain economic feasibility, the development of the global IOT in agriculture market is expected to slow down.

Nonetheless, with growing penetration of smartphones and internet among farmers is expected to raise the needed awareness about the use of IOT in agriculture and thus help in the development of the global market.

IOT in Agriculture Market: Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions that divide the IOT in agriculture market in terms of geography. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, the global market is currently dominated by the Asia Pacific region and is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. India in particular is expected to play a big role in the development of the Asia Pacific region. In recent financial budget, substantial amounts of fund were allocated for the development of the agricultural sector and bring in advanced technology for efficient and mass production. This is expected to boost the development of the IOT in agriculture market in India and subsequently in the Asia Pacific region.

Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Key Market Segments:

By System

Automation and control systems

Sensing and monitoring devices

Livestock monitoring Hardware

Fish farming hardware

Smart greenhouse hardware

Software

By Application

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Fish farm monitoring

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6045&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this IOT in Agriculture Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6045&source=atm

The IOT in Agriculture Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IOT in Agriculture Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global IOT in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IOT in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IOT in Agriculture Market Size

2.1.1 Global IOT in Agriculture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global IOT in Agriculture Production 2014-2025

2.2 IOT in Agriculture Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key IOT in Agriculture Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 IOT in Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers IOT in Agriculture Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into IOT in Agriculture Market

2.4 Key Trends for IOT in Agriculture Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 IOT in Agriculture Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 IOT in Agriculture Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 IOT in Agriculture Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 IOT in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 IOT in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 IOT in Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 IOT in Agriculture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….