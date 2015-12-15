Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope .

This report studies the global market size of Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope market, the following companies are covered:

competitive landscape of global steel wire rope and plastic rope market include –

WireCo World Group Inc

Bekaert SA

Tuefelberger Holding AG

Cortland Limited

DSR

Samson Rope

Usha Martin

Jiangsu Langshan

Marlow Ropes Ltd

Current focus for most companies to chart growth in the global steel wire ropes and plastic ropes market is through improving efficiency and shelf life. In order to capture opportunities, it is important to focus on process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in the right kind of strategies.

Global Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market: Key trends

A move for steel sheaves over plastic ones in order to increase life of steel wire ropes is seen as driving adoption of the ropes. Here, it is important to note that good steel comes at a higher price than conventional steel, thereby impacting end-use industries negatively but nonetheless, opening gates to a more durability.

Increase in demand for steel wire ropes and plastic ropes from industries such as marine and fishing, mining, industrial and crane end-use, oil and gas, sports and leisure, and construction is expected for sheer virtue of the ropes being lightweight and sturdy apart from having a low specific gravity and superior elasticity. Besides, these have a high resistance to corrosion and can handle bending stresses exceptionally well.

Global Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market: Drivers

Owing to excellent impact resistance, flexibility, load-bearing capacity, and lifespan, a swift adoption of steel wire ropes and plastic ropes by industries such as mining and industrial and crane end-use is noted.

Plastic ropes are gaining better foothold, especially in cranes industry due to their ability to withstand harsh conditions during handling, installation and maintenance.

Global Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market: Regional Analysis

The APAC (Asia-Pacific) region would be prominent in terms of market value for steel wire ropes and plastic ropes in the forecasted period. China would be a key player; with the country’s industrial activities growing at a steady pace, the demand for steel wire ropes and plastic ropes is predicted to grow. Other countries representing a rosy outlook are India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Brazil and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries are expected to play a key role too.

Global steel wire rope and plastic rope market is segmented based on:

Type of lay

Regular lay

Lang lay

Material type

Polypropylene

Polyester

Nylon

HMPE

Specialty Fibers

Application

Marine & Fishing

Sports & Leisure

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Crane

Mining

Construction

Others

