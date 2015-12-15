Packaging Reel Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Global Packaging Reel Market: Overview

Packaging reel is instruments on which the cable, wire, rope or other flexible material can be wind or store. Packaging reel is cylindrical and consists of two cores which are smaller and large size core. The material is winding on the smaller core and covered by the large size core. The smaller core allows more material to be stored in the given space. The packaging reel is used in all industries where the wire or cable are used. The textile and electrical industry are the key consumer for the packaging reel. The packaging reel is revolving in nature and rotates in the clockwise and anticlockwise direction to wind or release the material. The packaging reel selection depends upon the size of diameter and volume or size of the material which is to be wound on it.

Global Packaging Reel Market: Dynamics

The packaging reel is mostly used for the textile and electrical applications to store the cable, wire or threads. The packaging reel can be small or large in shape. For the small quantity and less weight material the cardboard or plastic packaging reel is used. While for large volume material, the timber or metal packaging reel or drum are used in the industry. The consumers are using the packaging reel for efficient storing and releasing of material. The manufacturer produces the packaging reel on the basis of technology and type of operating systems.Â The production of high volume and technologically advanced packaging reels are trends in the market. The motorized packaging reel is highly efficient and high travel ranges. Recently, the application of packaging reel is increasing in the construction industry. The packaging reels are produced by considering that which type of material is stored on the reel. The consumers increase the use of wooden and timber packaging reel due to easy recycling and handling of the reel. The manufacturers from the packaging reel are engaging in the development of high material storing capacity and motorized reels.

Global Packaging Reel Market: Segmentation

The global packaging reel market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, material, and end-use industry.

On the basis of technology, the packaging reel is segmented in to: Automatic (Motorized) Manual

On the basis of product type, the packaging reel is segmented in to: Hose Reel Cable Reel Coil Reel Cable Drum Reel Barrier Reel

On the basis of application, the packaging reel is segmented in to: Wire Cable Plastic Tubing Fabric and Cord Fishing

On the basis of material, the packaging reel is segmented in to: Plywood Metal Timber Cardboard Plastic

On the basis of end-use Industry, the packaging reel is segmented in to: Electrical & Electronics Metal Industry Textile Agriculture Construction Oil and Gas Others

Global Packaging Reel Market: Geographic Outlook

APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) is estimated to dominate the global packaging reel market during the forecast period. China, India, and ASEAN countries are the key consumers of the packaging reel in the APEJ region. The rapidly growing infrastructure and electrical industry in this region help in the growth of packaging reel market. Europe is the second largest packaging reel market in the world. The industrialization and development in instrumentation sector are playing a key role in the growth of the European packaging reel market. North America is expected to witness a rise in packaging reel market during the forecast period, due to the rapid development in the construction industry. The Latin America and MEA (the Middle East & Africa) is expected to witness sluggish growth in packaging reel market by the end of 2028.

Global Packaging Reel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global packaging reel market are as follows: Pentre Group Schill GMBH & CO. KG MÃÆÃÂ¼ller Plastik GmbH Hubbell Inc Hartmann & KÃÆÃÂ¶nig StromzufÃÆÃÂ¼hrungs AG Reel Options by Vandor Corporation Vandor Corp Sonoco Products Company Carris Reels, Inc.

