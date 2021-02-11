Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2019-2026 by Global Top Brands United Technologies, Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Godrej.com, Senstar Corporation, Future Fiber Technologies

The Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on. The report highlights the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. According to the report, the global market is anticipated to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market report also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging risk of terrorism and infiltration globally as well as increasing government regulation on the securities. These systems enable the reduction the manpower cost.

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are United Technologies, Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Godrej.com, Senstar Corporation, Future Fiber Technologies, PureTech Systems Inc., Detection Technologies, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Cias Elettronica Srl, DeTekion Security Systems Inc., RBtech Perimeter Security Systems, Jacksons Fencing, Johnson Controls, Southwest Microwave Inc., SightLogix, Heras, Axis Communications AB, D-Fence, Fiber SenSys Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Anixter Inc., ADVANCED PERIMETERE SYSTEMS LTD., SORHEA, FLIR Systems Inc., among others.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment Type (Open Area, Fence-Mounted, Buried), End User (Critical Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Government, Transportation, Industrial, Correctional facilities, Commercial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Perimeter intrusion detection systems are the systems that are used by various industry verticals as well as by the government to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breech the secured perimeter. It can detect the climb over and breakthrough activities of intruder. It includes various products like radar and electronic detection systems, fences and barriers. These Detection systems are built using the sensors. There has been a surge in the installations of video surveillance which can be accessed through the cloud and wireless technology as it is more efficient in terms of accuracy and size.

Company Share Analysis:

Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of perimeter intrusion detection systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Risk of Terrorism and Infiltration

Significant Reduction in Manpower Cost

Government Regulations

False Alarm Rate

Growing Security Requirements

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Honeywell International Inc. has made an acquisition deal of USD 480Million by acquiring Xtralis, a leader in providing smoke detection as well as advanced perimeter securities technology and video analytics software. This transaction will strengthen the business in surging security and fire business

In January 2019, Harper Charlie Group Ltd., partnered with building defense systems to promote and sell perimeter security solutions in the Middle East region. This will promote complete range of system manufactured by Harper Charlie hence growing the demand of perimeter detection system in the region

Market Segmentation:

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented on the basis of sensors into microwave sensors, infrared sensors, fiber-optic sensors, radar sensors and others.

On the basis of service:

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented into system integration & consulting, managed services, maintenance & support, risk assessment & analysis.

On the basis of deployment:

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented into open area, fence mounted and buried.

On the basis of vertical:

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented into critical infrastructure, military & defense, government, transportation, industrial, correctional facilities, commercial and others.

On the basis of geography:

Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

