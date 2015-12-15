Surface Modified Films Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2026

Polymeric substrates tend to have low surface energy; as a result, they exhibit a lower bond strength than what is needed for superior quality printing and ink adhesion. So, the substrate material is modified to make it suitable for various applications. Surface modifications are applied to films for improving physical, chemical, and mechanical properties such as wettability, adhesion, mechanical tear, and resistance of that material. Specific applications such as printing hologram on the film need superior surface wettability and adhesion. The internal composition of surface modified films remain unaffected by the modifications are done on the surface. Manufacturers offer single side treated surface modified films and both side treated surface modified films depending on the end use application. Also, surface modified films provide a better barrier against gas and moisture when compared to their counterparts such as uncoated films.

Surface Modified Films Market: Dynamics

As the demand for visual and communicative packaging is growing, manufacturers are inclining to incorporate multiple features in their packaging solutions. To add additional features in the packaging such as holograms, custom prints, and embossing, the manufacturers need a surface to retain all these features. Hence, the use of surface modified films has grown manifold in the recent years. Application of surface modified films in the packaging of food is another key driver for the global surface modified films market. To protect the furniture surfaces from scratches and other abrasions during transit, manufacturers use surface modified films for surface protection. Growth in the sales of furniture is expected to fuel the surface modified films market. Film converters prefer using surface modified films as they not only increase the operational efficiency of the film but also restrict the capital expenditure of the converters.

At times, corona treatments can increase the number of static charges in the treated film, which is undesirable. To avoid this, some converters prefer primer coatings that adhere to the substrate, but this is a time consuming and elaborate process which decreases the overall production efficiency of the film converters. This can hamper the growth of surface modified films market during the forecast period.

However, Manufacturers are looking for more efficient techniques for the production of surface modified films. For an instance, in 2016, Uflex Ltd. launched direct UV offset printable polyester film. These films are suitable for direct surface printing without any corona treatment or primer coating and offer smoother finish and ink adhesion.

Surface Modified Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the surface modified films market is segmented on the basis of modification technique, substrate material type, film type, application, and end use industries.

On the basis of modification technique, the global surface modified films is segmented as – Corona Treatment Plasma Treatment Primer Coating

On the basis of substrate material type, the global surface modified films is segmented as – Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA)

On the basis of film type,Â the global surface modified films is segmented as – Transparent Metallized

On the basis of applications,Â the global surface modified films is segmented as – Liners Lamination & Printing Labels

On the basis of end use industries, the global surface modified films is segmented as – Food & Beverages Books & Magazines Pharmaceuticals Furniture Textile Other end use industries

Surface Modified Films Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global surface modified films market are – Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Terphane Inc., Uflex Ltd., Cosmo Films Limited, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global surface modified films market during the forecast period.

Surface Modified Films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global surface modified films market has been divided into seven key regions as- North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Demand for surface modified films is expected to gain traction in the APEJ region owing to rapid industrialization and boom in the infrastructure sector. North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the global surface modified films market followed by Western Europe region.

