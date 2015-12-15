Grain Processing Machinery Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2018 – 2026

Grains were first domestically cultivated by primitive humans about 8,000 years ago. Over the years, humans have made developments in the production of grains. Later on, cereal and grains were produced for trading and for use in the barter system. Agriculture plays an important role in the economy. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, around 60% of the global population is employed in agriculture. Grains are an important source of food around the world. Various dishes can be made from grains. Grains have to pass through processes such as cleaning, grading, hulling, etc. before reaching consumers.

After harvesting, cereal directly goes for threshing, winnowing, drying, and storage. After going through these processes, grains are sent for primary processing by macnines. Firstly, grains are cleaned with the help of cleaners. Winnowing machines can be used to separate the chaff, soil, and dirt. After cleaning, grains are sent for grading, in which they are separated on the basis of their size. Several grains have husks or shells that needs to be removed by a decorticator machine. After the separation step, grains are sent for the drying process in order to remove any moisture. Drying increases the shelf life of grains. Some grain processors use insecticides to protect grains from insects and pests and store them in warehouses. Grains such as wheat, oats, rice, corn, barley, sorghum, rye, millet, and triticale need processing before being sent to food processors and manufacturers. Processing machinery can be classified into automatic and semiautomatic. Automatic machinery requires zero or very minimal human interference, whereas semiautomatic machinery requires human help. Automatic machinery is more expensive than semiautomatic machinery. Many food processing companies install grain processing machines in order to process grains domestically at their plants.

Increase in the production of food grains is driving the global grain processing machinery market. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the global production of coarse grains increased from 1,318 million tons in 2015 to 1,358 million tons in 2016, a rise of 3.0% between 2015 and 2016. Rise in population, increase in demand for food, and rise in demand for processed grains from food processors and food manufacturers are also propelling the grain processing machinery market.

However, lack of awareness among farmers about grain processing machinery is one of the biggest challenges for the grain processing machinery market. Farmers adopt out-of-date and ineffective technologies in agricultural production, and new technology is still limited. This is likely to restrain the global grain processing machinery market in the coming years. Moreover, in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia agriculture is a labor intensive industry. This is expected to hamper the grain processing machinery market. Furthermore, there are strong regional disparities such as rain fed in hot areas or sudden climatic change which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global grain processing machinery market can be segmented based on process, machinery, distribution channel, and region. Based on process, the grain processing machinery market can be segmented into cleaners, dryers, coaters, graders, separators, polishers, and others. In terms of machinery, the grain processing machinery market can be bifurcated into automatic and semiautomatic. Based on distribution channel, the grain processing machinery market can be classified into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel segment means direct procurement of machinery from the manufacturers. The online channel segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in demand for grain processing machinery from consumers and manufacturers to cater to every possible region.

Key manufacturers operating in the grain processing machinery market are Monsanto Company, KWS SAAT SE, Corbion NV, Satake USA, Inc, Golfetto Sangati Spa. PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Lewis M. Carter Mfg. Ltd., Westrup A/S, and Alvan Blanch Development Co. Ltd..

