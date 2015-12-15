Consumer Inclination Towards to Facilitate the Growth of the Specialty Feed Additives Market in the Upcoming Years 2016 – 2024

Indepth Study of this Specialty Feed Additives Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Specialty Feed Additives . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Specialty Feed Additives market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The primary factor attributed to the booming growth of the global specialty feed additives market is the currently high rate of disease infliction within common farm animals. With commercial profitability directly related to the overall health of the animals, it is becoming extremely important for individuals and companies managing these animals to ensure that they do not fall prey to illnesses, harmful bacteria, and parasites. However, the global specialty feed additives market is currently being restrained by the overall lack of awareness among the more individual farms across the world, and especially in emerging economies, where agriculture and livestock form the bulk of the region’s economy. Another issue hampering the growth rate of the global specialty feed additives market is the higher costs of raw materials and production, as compared to regular feedstock. Advancements in manufacturing and the use of better raw materials could resolve this issue over the coming years.

The global specialty feed additives market can be segmented based on types, into flavors and sweeteners, antioxidants, binders, minerals, vitamins, and a collective segment of minority elements such as enzymes and complex carbohydrates. The global specialty feed additives market can be segmented on the basis of livestock, into ruminants, poultry, swine, and aquatic animals. Of these, the demand for specialty feed additives for poultry animals has been found to be the leading livestock segment in the global market. Acidifiers are expected to bag the top spot in the category of specialty feed additive types.

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia Pacific, with is vast economic dependence on agriculture and livestock, is expected to be a highly promising region of interest for players in the global specialty feed additives market. A greater percentage of the market share is currently held by North America and Europe, thanks to better awareness and easier availability of specialty feed additives. With the growing population in emerging economies, improvements in knowledge and agricultural infrastructure, a larger quotient of global players are showing high levels of interest in penetrating these regions.

The specialty feed additives markets of India, China, and Japan are expected to explode in terms of demand growth over the coming years, thanks to the improving purchasing power of these countries. Their economic advancement is therefore expected to play a pivotal role in the global specialty feed additives market for the report’s given forecast period.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The leading players in the global specialty feed additives market currently include BASF SE, Novus International, Evonik Industries, DSM, Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry AB, Nutreco N.V., Novozymes A/S, Kemin Industries Inc., Brookside Agra, Invivo NSA, Biomin Holding GmbH, and Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S.

Key segments of the Global Specialty Feed Additives Market:

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market, by Feedstock:

Minerals

Binders

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Flavors & Sweeteners

Antioxidants

Others (complex carbohydrates, enzymes etc.)

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market, by Livestock:

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic animals

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market, by Form of Feedstock:

Liquid Form

Dry Form Pellets Powders



Global Specialty Feed Additives Market, by Function:

Mycotoxin management

Palatability enhancement

Preservation of functional ingredients

Others (greater dry matter intake and increased capacity for nutrient absorption)

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

