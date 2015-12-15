Boron Compounds Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2028

Detailed Study on the Global Boron Compounds Market

Boron Compounds Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Boron Compounds

Borax Morarji

Eti Maden

ESK Ceramics

Gujarat Boron Derivatives Private

Mizushima Ferroalloy

Russian Bor

Rio Tinto

Rose Mill

Svminerals

Tomiyama Pure Chemical

Market Segment by Product Type

Borax

Boric acid

Boric oxide

Sodium perborate

Market Segment by Application

Borosilicate glass

Fiberglass

Agriculture

Ceramics

Detergents & Soaps

Photography

Tanning

Cellulose insulation

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

