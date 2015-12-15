Membrane Microfiltration Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2026

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market: OverviewÂ

Membrane microfiltration is a technology that is used for filtration purpose and employs a porous membrane that helps in removing microscopic contamination. Similar membrane filtration technologies like ultrafiltration and nanofiltration use the same principles to remove contamination. This technology is used in solvent recovery, wastewater treatment, metal and catalyst recovery, gas separation, and other industrial process.Â Â Â Â Â

The global membrane microfiltration market is classified on the basis of material type and application. Based on application, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical processing, dairy and food processing, water treatment application, chemical application, and others. Out of these, application of membrane microfiltration may rise in water treatment segment as it helps in removing small particles and solids such as manganese, iron, silt and sand, clay, viruses, and bacteria. In some water treatment systems, it helps to pre-treat water before it passes further through the RO or any other treatment systems.Â

The report also contain various factors and facets that are considered as the growth factors for the membrane microfiltration market at the global level. Trends and opportunities coupled with driver and restraints will give out a complete and detailed description about the market. Moreover, the report entails a about the segmentation, regional growth, and vendors landscape among the crucial factors of the market.Â

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market: Trends and OpportunitiesÂ

The membrane microfiltration market is expected to grow significantly in coming years due to increasing applications in various industries. Moreover, membrane microfiltration has the ability to operate at higher temperatures that is also expected to expand market growth in coming years. Manufacture in the membrane microfiltration market are now running continuous fermentation instead of batch process. In the near future, demonstration plants working on continuous fermentation is expected to grow considerably in which membrane microfiltration are going to play a significant role. Manufacturers are also developing microfiltration units that use large filter cartridges rather than many small filtration units. Thus, this will help in reducing the space occupied; reduce the number of connections in the filtration system that will lower the maintenance cost.Â

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market: Regional AnalysisÂ

On the regional front, North America is considered as a lucrative market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast tenure. Latin America is also considered as a profitable regional market due to improving water treatment infrastructure and sustainable growth of food and beverage and biopharmaceutical industries.

In addition, countries in Asia Pacific regions are also showing positive response towards the growth of this market. For instance, in China increasing government expenditure on water management and wastewater management are expected to boost market growth in this region. China is estimated to grow at a rapidly for membrane microfiltration in terms of demand for the technology, and manufacturers would be well directed to focus on this region to enhance their market share.Â

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market: Companies MentionedÂ

The report also provides detailed analysis of various players contributing in the market. To name of the leading players in the global membrane microfiltration market are Alfa Laval AB, Pall Corporation (Sub. Of Danaher), CITIC Envirotech Ltd, Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

