Software Defined Storage Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

The major players in the software defined storage market are VMWare, Inc., Dell EMC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Inc., NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Cisco Systems, Inc.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa U.A.E Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Usage

Data Back up and Disaster recovery

Surveillance

Storage Provisioning

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Software

SDS Server

SDS Controller Software

Data Security

Data Management

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By End-User

BFSI

Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

High Tech

Others

Research Methodology of Software Defined Storage Market Report

The global Software Defined Storage market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Software Defined Storage market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Software Defined Storage market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.