Software Defined Storage Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
Global Software Defined Storage market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Software Defined Storage market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Software Defined Storage market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The major players in the software defined storage market are VMWare, Inc., Dell EMC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Inc., NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Cisco Systems, Inc.
The market has been segmented as follows:
Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- U.A.E
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Usage
- Data Back up and Disaster recovery
- Surveillance
- Storage Provisioning
- Others
Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Software
- SDS Server
- SDS Controller Software
- Data Security
- Data Management
- Others
Global Software Defined Storage Market: By End-User
- BFSI
- Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- High Tech
- Others
Research Methodology of Software Defined Storage Market Report
The global Software Defined Storage market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Software Defined Storage market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Software Defined Storage market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.