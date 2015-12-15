Tooling Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019 – 2027
Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market
The global tooling market is highly fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- Siemens
- Stratasys Direct, Inc.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
- Makino
- Mazak Corporation
- WALDRICH COBURG
- Agathon AG
- Amada Machine Tools Europe
- TS-TechnoSpan GmbH
- VERNET BEHRINGER
- Sandvik AB
Global Tooling Market: Research Scope
Global Tooling Market, by Type
- Cutting Tools
- Forming Tools
- Dies & Molds
- Jigs & Fixtures
- Gauges
Global Tooling Market, by Material Type
- Stainless Steel
- Iron
- Aluminum
- Others (Copper, Brass, etc.)
Global Tooling Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive & Mechanical
- Construction
- Electronics & Electrical
- Marine & Aviation
- Others
Global Tooling Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report on the global tooling market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
