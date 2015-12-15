Interferons Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2025

Global Interferons Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Interferons market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Trends

The discovery of interferons provided answers for several questions pertaining to viral interference. Prior to this, viral interference was considered as the action of one virus on the pathologic activity of a second agent.

An initiative of researchers at National Institute for Medical Research, it demonstrated that most instances of viral interference was due to induction by the interfering agent of cellular products, called interferons.

Interferons display spectacular capacity of viral replication by protecting cells from virus infections.

Interferons belong to a large class of proteins known as cytokines. These cytokines are molecules that are used for communication between cells to trigger the protective defenses of the immune system. Such protective defense help eradicate pathogens. Interferons activate a number of genes responsible for biologic effects. This is in addition to the antiviral activity ascribed to interferons.

Key antiviral activity of interferons include anti-angiogenic, immunoregulatory activities, and cell growth inhibition.

Besides this, interferons play a key role for innate immune response to virus infection. In general, antibody to interferon aggravates many viral diseases. For this, many viruses have developed mechanisms particularly to counteract the antiviral activity and production of interferons.

Global Interferons Market: Market Potential

While interferons have proved their capability for detecting viral interference, next generation interferons are showing encouraging efficacy in patients of myeloperative neoplasms. Such outcomes have a positive impact for future directions in this patient population. For example, results from randomized, open-label, phase III MPN-RC 112 clinical trial showcased similar outcomes between hydroxyurea and pegylated interferon alfa-2a in patients with high-risk essential thrombocytopenia and high-risk polycythemia vera.

Nevertheless, pegylated interferon is associated with higher rates of grade ¾ toxicity, despite similar complete response rate at 12 and 24 months.

Global Interferons Market: Geographical Analysis

The global interferons market can be divided into four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Among them, North America is a key market for interferons, and is likely to continue to remain so over the forecast period. Immense initiatives in the region for viral studies is key to the growth of North America interferons market.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a key market for interferons. Increasing initiatives for clinical research for improved therapeutics of viral diseases is likely to positively influence the interferons market in the region.

Global Interferons Market: Competitive Outlook

Key companies operating in the global interferons market include Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and Biogen.

The Interferons market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Interferons in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Interferons market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Interferons players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Interferons market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Interferons market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Interferons market report.