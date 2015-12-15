Microcarriers Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2026

Market Overview:

Microcarriers enable a host of advantages for bioprocessing applications. Microcarriers can also be used as an apparatus for coculture of different cell types in close proximity to each other. Apart from this, the use of microcarriers for several other areas of biological research such as tissue engineering is looked at.

Microcarriers are used for synthesis of protein-generating or virus-producing adherent cell populations for a number of applications. Microcarriers are mainly used for large-scale commercial level production of biologics and proteins.

Featuring leap from conventional microcarriers, biodegradable microcarriers are currently being explored. Biodegradable microcarriers are tested for their potency as a scaffold in vivo cell transplantation.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7074?source=atm

Microcarriers are designed to serve scaling up of cell culture processes. To that end, microcarriers are available in a few types. Microcarriers differ in terms of level of sterility, usability state, and packaging type.

Microcarriers feature some distinct functional advantages. The surface of microcarriers is treated to enhance cell attachment, maximize cell yield, and viability.

Microcarriers are now available in dissolvable type too. These are designed to simplify cell harvest, concentration, and separation processes.

Dissolvable microcarriers display some other functional features. In the production stage, dissolvable microcarriers are pre-sterilized and pre-coated with denatured collagen. This is to increase cell attachment strength for optimal yield and viability. Further, microcarriers the dissolvable ones dissolve within 10 to 20 minutes. This enables easy collection of cells sans the need for microcarrier separation.

In addition, dissolvable microcarriers enable cell separation that is gentler, faster, and more convenient than that offered by their conventional counterparts.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/7074?source=atm

Microcarriers are small bead like materials that support the matrix which facilitate the growth of adherent cells. Cell culture techniques are now used extensively to study animal cell function, structure, and differentiation and to manufacture several significant biological materials, such as vaccines, hormones, enzymes, antibodies, interferons, and nucleic acids. For the survival and replication majority of cells in cell culture require attachment to a surface and are anchorage-dependent. Thus, these microcarriers support the growth of anchorage-dependent cells. Microcarriers are widely used in the large-scale commercial production of cell-based vaccines and biologics (proteins). Thus, rise in demand for biologics and cell-based vaccines drives the microcarriers market. Increase in cell-based research, rise in public and private funding, and technological advancement propel the global market. However, high cost of cell-based research is likely to hinder the global microcarriers market during forecast period.Â

The global microcarriers market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be bifurcated into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment can be divided into culture vessels, bioreactors, filtration devices, cell counters, and accessories. The consumables segment can be sub-segmented into microcarrier beads, media, and reagents. The consumables segment is anticipated to expand at considerable CAGR during forecast period owing to continuous use of various reagents and media for various cell culture processes and applications. Based on application, the market can be segregated into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and other applications. Vaccine manufacturing is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the surge in demand for cell-based vaccines. In terms of end-user, the microcarriers market can be categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research & manufacturing organizations, and research & development institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market due to the surge in demand for cell-based vaccines, increase in pharmaceutical research & development expenditure, and expansion in application areas of microcarriers.Â

Based on region, the global microcarriers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe constituted for a large share of the global microcarriers market due to the rise in demand for cell-based vaccines and biologics, developed health care infrastructure, presence of key players, and increase in research & development activities. Technological advancement in cell-based research and rise in the number of venture capital investments further drive the global microcarriers market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in investments by various key players in the region, increase in awareness, developments in health care infrastructure, and favorable regulatory reforms propel the microcarriers market in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in investments from market players in these regions.Â

Key players operating in the global microcarriers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Lonza, Eppendorf AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HiMedia Laboratories, Corning Incorporated, and Sartorius AG.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/7074?source=atm