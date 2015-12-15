Linseed Meal Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

The increasing number of health conscious people because of rising health issues due to unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits have caused an increased demand for dietary supplements. The rising awareness about having a healthy diet in order to meet the nutrients requirements by the body and leading a healthy life is driving the demand for dietary supplements and functional food. There is an increasing demand for foods with high nutritive value.

The food items rich in fiber protein content are high on demand in the global market. Linseed is one such food item and is referred as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅsuperfoodÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ since ancient time. Linseed is rich in many nutrients like vitamins, dietary fibers, essential fatty acids, lignans, and various minerals. Linseed meal is slight oily powder obtained as a byproduct from oil extraction from linseeds. Linseed meal is highly nutritious, easy to digest and has a nutty taste. Linseed meal provides healthy nutrients like dietary fibers, crude proteins, omega-3 fatty acid, lignans, and alpha-linolenic acid.Â

Linseed meal has wide applications in food additives, bakery and confectionary, and animal feed applications. With wide range of benefits and application in the food and beverage sector, the linseed meal market is expected to grow positively during the forecast period.

Growing Demands for Linseed Meal Due to Multiple Application in Food & Beverage Sector

The demand for functional food like linseed meal which can provide the consumer with various health benefits is increasing day by day. The increasing number of health-conscious people and rising number of health-related issues due to changing lifestyle and busy schedule are primary drivers for linseed meal market. Linseed Meal has low-fat content and is high in dietary fiber hence can be used as fat substitute. Linseed is rich in selenium is supposed to help protect against cancer.Â

Linseed meal may also help in reducing the inflammation, balancing blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, and protecting against the radiation. Linseed meal has a good concentration of omega-3 fatty acids and hence is preferred by health-conscious consumers over other oilseed meals. Linseed meal is used in bakery and confectionery, food additives, egg replacement products as well as in animal and pet feed. Linseed meal is used as an additive and is sprinkled on food items like breakfast cereals in order to increase its nutritive value as well as add a nutty flavor to food.Â Linseed meal is also used in bakery and confectionery products like cookies, bread dough, pasta and energy bars etc. Linseed meal can be used to substitute to egg in various bakery and confectionary products like cookies, cakes, muffins, etc.Â

The increasing vegan population is thus can be a driver to linseed meal demand in bakery and confectionary products. The rising number of gluten intolerance among people can boost the demand for linseed meal as, it one good alternative to gluten-containing grains due to its health-benefits and nutty taste. Use of linseed meal in animal feed has proven to be beneficial for health as well as production from the animals.Â The use of linseed meal in pet foods is getting popular these days for the health benefits provided by linseed meal to the pets.Â The rapidly increasing pet industry is said to fuel to the demand for linseed meal in pet food industries. With the increasing demand and wide range of application in the food and beverage industry the linseed meal market is expected to grow in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Linseed Meal: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global linseed meal market has been segmented as- Golden linseed meal Brown linseed meal

On the basis of Application, the global linseed meal market has been segmented as- Food additives Dietary Supplements Egg replacement food Bakery and confectionary Animal Feed

Global Linseed Meal Market: Key Players

Some of the players of the global linseed meal market includeÂ Bob Red Mill, Natural Foods, WinCo Foods, NOW Foods, Stoney Creek Oil Products Pty Ltd, Green Fields Oil Factory, Waltanna Farms.Â More companies are expected to invest in the Linseed market as it is supposed to be a growing market.

Opportunities for market participants:

The global Linseed meal market is growing creating many opportunities for the market participants. The use of linseed meal as an additive to various food items like ice cream and juices in other to enhance the taste as well as make them healthy is trending, thus creating opportunities for manufacturers in F&B sector. The pet industry is increasing rapidly as so is demand for pet food, launching of the various pet food formulation with linseed meal in order boost health of pets can create opportunities for linseed meal manufactures to increase their market presence. Consumers prefer buying product via e-Commerce portal, creating a lucrative web portal for selling a product online can be beneficial for linseed meal manufacturers.

Global Linseed Market Regional Outlook

North America is currently the largest consumer of linseed meal owing to Canada being one major producer of Linseed and US being a major importer. The linseed meal market is anticipated to be a good market in Europe with rising food and beverage sector. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a significant market for linseed meal during the forecast period owing to rising demand for processed and healthy food as well as rising demand for value-added products.

