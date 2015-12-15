Comfrey Root Market Size Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by2018 – 2028

Market Outlook of Comfrey Root:

Comfrey is a shrub that grows in parts of Europe, Asia, and North America. It can grow up to 5 feet tall. It produces clusters of purple, blue, and white flowers, and it famous for its long, slender leaves and black-skinned roots. The root and leaves of the comfrey root have been used in traditional medicine in many parts of the world. In Japan, the plant has been harvested and used as a traditional treatment for over 2,000 years. Comfrey root was originally called ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âknitboneÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã and consumers used it to treat muscle sprains, bruises, burns, and joint inflammation. Consumers use comfrey root to treat inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis and gout. Some traditional healers have also used comfrey root to treat diarrhea and other stomach ailments. The comfrey roots contain chemical substances called allantoin and rosmarinic acid. Allantoin boosts the growth of new skin cells, while rosmarinic acid helps relieve pain and inflammation. Extracts are still made from the roots and leaves and turned into ointments, creams, or salves. These solutions typically have a comfrey content of 5 to 20 percent. People still use comfrey root as an alternative remedy for joint and muscle pain, as well as closed wounds. Comfrey root is available at many health stores and pharmacies as ointments, creams, other topical solutions, salves that also contain other herbs, such as aloe and goldenseal.

The Benefits of Comfrey Root:

Comfrey is otherwise called as Symphytum officinale. Comfrey root is an ancient herb that has been used topically since antiquity to help heal broken bones. Over the centuries, comfrey root has also been taken orally for a number of internal problems and given to humans and animals as a general tonic. Modern science has confirmed that comfrey root contains substances that aid in the healing of bruises and bone, muscle and connective tissue injuries and may help ease joint pain. Modern scientific studies have found some evidence to support comfrey root use in treating minor wounds and joint pain. Oral preparations are also prescribed by the physician for better results. Comfrey root is effective in the treatment of osteoarthritis. Comfrey root is used as a tea for upset stomach, ulcers, heavy menstrual periods, diarrhea, bloody urine, persistent cough, painful breathing (pleuritis), bronchitis, cancer, and chest pain (angina). Comfrey root is also used as a gargle for gum disease and sore throat. Comfrey root is applied to the skin for ulcers, wounds, joint inflammation, bruises, rheumatoid arthritis, swollen veins (phlebitis), gout, and fractures. Considering the various health benefits of comfrey root, the market is expected to have a potential growth in the forecast year.

Global Comfrey Root Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global comfrey root market has been segmented as: Organic comfrey root Conventional comfrey root

On the basis of source, the global comfrey root market has been segmented as: Symphytum officinale Symphytum asperum Symphytum x uplandicum Russian comfrey Others

On the basis of form, the global comfrey root market has been segmented as: Powder Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global comfrey root market has been segmented as: Pharmaceuticals Ointment Cream Salve Others Cosmetics and Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global comfrey root market has been segmented as: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Pharmaceuticals Online Retail

GlobalÂ Comfrey root Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global comfrey root market identified across the value chain includesÂ Herbo Nutra, Green Heaven India, Vital Herbs, Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Azafran Innovacion Limited, Madhu Fitness Care, XTZ, Green Harbal Health Care, Admark Herbals Limited, Himalaya Herbal Health Product, Pashan Ventures, Verma Wellness Care, Sky Healthcare Private Limited, Ravi Wellness Products, Enjoy Life Care among the other comfrey root players.

Opportunities for Participants in the Comfrey rootÂ Market:

The market potential for the comfrey root market is expected to grow, owing to the health benefits of the comfrey root. The existing consumer awareness of comfrey root serves as an opportunity for the market participants of comfrey root. The new market participants of comfrey root can catch hold of the strategies used by the existing market participants in order to produce comfrey root.

Brief Approach to Research

The company follows a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the types, forms, ingredients, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

