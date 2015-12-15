Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) Market Projections Analysis 2019-2028

In 2029, the Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The report includes an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report comprises drivers and restraints for the surfactants market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities in the surfactants market on the global level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the surfactants market. It constitutes a separate section that includes qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments has been analyzed. The report includes price trend analysis for surfactants from 2014 to 2023 in US$/Ton.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further developed the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key manufacturers include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Galaxy Surfactants Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, P&G Chemicals, Clariant International Ltd., Stepan Company, Kao Corporation, and Solvay S.A. (Rhodia). Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the global surfactants market as follows:

Surfactants Market – Product Segment Analysis Anionic Cationic Non-ionic Amphoteric Others (Including silicone surfactants, bio-based surfactants, and polymeric surfactants)

Surfactants Market – Application Analysis Household detergents Personal care Industrial & institutional care (I&I) Food processing Oilfield chemicals Textile & leather Others (Including agriculture, mining, emulsion polymerization, paints & coatings, construction, lubricants & fuel additives, metal working, and pulp & paper)

Surfactants Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology of Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) Market Report

The global Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.