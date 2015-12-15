Medium and Large Satellite Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Medium and Large Satellite market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Medium and Large Satellite market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Notable Development

A lot of missions undertaken by the space giants around the world aim for maximizing the lifestyle of satellites without incurring huge costs. In this regard, robotic technologies and robot arms can do wonders. To put things in perspective, earth observation satellites typically last for about 15 years.

Maxar, a Colorado-based space behemoth has realized the potential of robotics in prolonging the lifecycle of the machinery of the small and large satellites. A robotic technology powered by one of its subsidiaries has already become the face of the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope.

In another development, China is forking out large sums on space programs. In December, the country has planned to resume the flight of Long March 5, one of the largest rockets of the world. This will contain a large experimental communications satellite, Shijian 20. Such flights and launches have helped emerging economies to reinforce the potential of high-throughput satellite communications.

Some of the prominent players in the global medium and large satellites market are SES SA, Spacecom, UrtheCast, DigitalGlobe, SpaceX, Inmarsat PLC, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Global Medium and Large Satellite Market: Regional Assessment

The global medium and large satellites market is seeing substantial revenue streams in North America and Europe. The prospects in Asia Pacific is proving to be no less lustrous over the past few years. The growth in this emerging market is spurred by rising investments by the space agencies. Moreover, investments made by governments in numerous economies in Asia in advancing satellite communication technologies have helped augment the regional potential. Growing numbers of missions by the space agencies to utilize large satellites are helping the overall prospect of the medium and large satellites market.

