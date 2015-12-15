MRI Coils Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

MRI Coils Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for MRI Coils is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the MRI Coils in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

MRI Coils Market Segment by Manufacturers

Notable Developments

A team of researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) developed a high-resolution MRI scan for the human brain. The development has come at a time when doctors from across the world are looking for improved MRI technologies. The use of MRI coils is anticipated to play an integral role in full-fledged deployment of such a model. The vendors operating in the global MRI coils market can capitalize on the opportunities that come with such researches. Improvements in clinical applications are a key reason behind the adoption of improved MRI models.

The leading providers of MRI coils are expected to focus on improving the quality of their products. Furthermore, the presence of a seamless industry for medical research has driven these vendors towards developing new products and technologies. It is crucial to oversee the operations of these vendors in order to gauge market growth.

Global MRI Coils Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Cutting-Edge MRI Scans

Induction of a magnetic field inside MRI machines helps in generating accurate results. Besides, the use of radio frequency during MRIs is also a necessity for the success of diagnosis. There is tremendous demand for MRI scans across the healthcare industry, and this factor has generated increased revenues within the global market. Vendors operating in the global MRI coils market are expected to earn fresh revenues in the coming years. The healthcare industry has undergone rapid advancements, especially with regard to electronic manufacturing of healthcare equipment. This factor, coupled with granular research in the domain of magnetic technologies, has played an integral role in market growth.

Rising Incidence of Spinal Injuries

The rising incidence of spinal injuries has added to the concerns of the healthcare industry. Moreover, doctors and medical experts are emphasizing on the need for improvements in diagnostic facilities. This is also a vital driver of demand within the global MRI coils market, and shall help in generating investments for the market vendors. Sportspersons are highly vulnerable to suffering from spinal disorders and injuries. Furthermore, the number of road traffic accidents has increased across high-population areas. The aforementioned mishaps necessitate the availability of high-performing healthcare equipment and machinery. Therefore, the global MRI coils market is expected to grow at a sturdy pace in the following years.

