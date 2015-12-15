Virtualization Security Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 – 2028

Global Virtualization Security Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

The Virtualization Security market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Virtualization Security are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Virtualization Security market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Virtualization Security market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6117&source=atm

After reading the Virtualization Security market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Virtualization Security market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Virtualization Security market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Virtualization Security market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Virtualization Security in various industries.

In this Virtualization Security market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6117&source=atm

On the basis of product type, the global Virtualization Security market report covers the key segments, such as

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global virtualization security market are given below:

In October 2018, Fortinet, a leading player in the global virtualization security market, announced that the company has successfully acquired ZoneFox. ZoneFox is a cloud-based threat analytics company. The objective behind the takeover was to bolster Fortinet’s current SIEM and endpoint security solutions.

In December 2018, VMWare, another prominent brand in the global virtualization security market, announced that company’s VMWare NSX Service Mesh will offer services such as security to networks, monitoring, connectivity, and management with a containerized microservices on the cloud-based platforms.

In July 2019, Trend Micro announced the extension of the reach of its virtualization security services and offerings to cater to the complete range of DevSecOps life cycle. The newest updates rolled out for the Deep Security as a Services or Deep SaaS solution has the capacity to monitor all the horizontal and lateral traffic movement between virtualizations.

Virtualization Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is broad range of factors that has helped in driving the growth of the global virtualization security market. One of the key driving factors is the growing adoption of virtualization security solutions and services. Several big enterprises across the globe have been demonstrating an eye-catching development in the execution of the virtualization security services and solutions. Moreover, there has been a substantial increase in terms of budgets and investments in the development of the IT infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of greater number of highly skilled tech experts have also helped in the development of the global virtualization security market.

The growth of the virtualization security market is also booming due to the growing adoption of these services and solutions across domains previously unexplored. With the advancements in technology, more and more end user application sectors are trying to adopt these virtualization security solutions. This factor coupled with constant research and development activities, easier accessibility to latest technology, and growing funding are all helping to drive the overall development of the global market for virtualization security.

Virtualization Security Market: Geographical Outlook

The global virtualization security market has a regional landscape that features five major segments. These segments are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, currently, the global virtualization security market is dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The regional segment is expected to continue to dominate over the next few years of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the Europe market is due to the presence of several leading players in the different prominent nations in the region. There are several flourishing economies in the regions such as the UK, France, and Germany. The leading players in the market are concentrating expanding their virtualization security portfolio across different sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and BFSI among others. In recent years, there has been growing adoption of virtualization security in the region. It has also helped in driving the growth of the virtualization security market in the region.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

Component

Solutions Host Based Anti-malware Virtual Appliance Virtual Zone Virtual Infrastructure Protection Virtual LifeCycle Protection Log and Patch Management Configuration Management Virtualization Security API

Services Professional Services Integration and Design Consulting Support and Maintenance Training and Education Managed Services



Deployment

On-premises

Cloud



Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End user

Service Providers Cloud Service Provider Telecom Service Provider

Enterprises Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Government, Defense and Aerospace Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail Manufacturing Education Others (Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Industrial Control, and Energy and Utilities)



Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6117&source=atm

The Virtualization Security market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Virtualization Security in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Virtualization Security market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Virtualization Security players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Virtualization Security market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Virtualization Security market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Virtualization Security market report.