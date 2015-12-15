Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2026

Inventory optimization is the balancing of investments between stock units and services, while considering the unpredictability of demand and supply. A company profitability is directly affected by the efficiency of managing supplies. Companies have to match their supplies with customer demand, at the same time maintaining low levels of stock.Â Nowadays, customer service is gaining importance. Companies prioritize providing customer requirements in order to maintain and acquire market share. However, improvement in customer service levels can lead to higher levels of safety stock. Carrying too many items in the inventory leads to high levels of obsolescence. On the other hand, reducing working capital can result in lower customer service levels. The balancing between inventory and service is crucial. Therefore, the use of technology to solve these complexities in inventory optimization is of prime importance. Companies in different industries such as manufacturing and retail are largely adopting inventory optimization software and services offered by vendors in the inventory optimization software and services market. Inventory optimization solutions include demand forecasting, purchase order flow management, replenishment, transportation & logistics optimization, supply chain advanced analytics, and value chain collaboration solutions.

Vendors are offering solutions that align inventories with market trends, customer segments, strategies, and operations constraints, thus minimizing distortions by analyzing customersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ buying behavior. Demands are forecasted more accurately with this software, thus increasing inventory turnover and profits. Improved customer satisfaction and loyalty achieved through inventory optimization software and services drives their adoption across diverse industries. The adoption of inventory optimization software and services is mainly driven by the need to reduce inventory carrying costs. Cloud technology is expected to transform the inventory optimization software market during the forecast period. Companies such as Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. have already started offering cloud-based solutions for inventory optimization. The inventory optimization software and services market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities with the emergence of multi-echelon distribution networks. Multi-echelon inventory optimization solutions optimize total inventory across the entire supply chain network taking into consideration the interdependencies between stocking locations. It also optimizes the mix of different types of inventory, such as work in progress or finished goods inventories, in an extended supply chain to most effectively service customers.

The global inventory optimization software and services market can be segmented based on component, end-user industry, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. In terms of deployment, the software segment can be divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise software sub-segment held a larger market share. However, the cloud deployed software sub-segment is expected to gain traction in the market over the forecast period. The services segment can be further divided into integration, consulting, and support services. Based on end-user industry, the inventory optimization software and services market can be split into food & beverage, retail, health care & life sciences, consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing, and others. The retail segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8123?source=atm

In terms of region, the inventory optimization software and services market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. The inventory optimization software and services market is expected to be fueled by an increase in the adoption of these solutions in Asia Pacific. Expansion in e-commerce and robust manufacturing sector are estimated to drive the inventory optimization software and services market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the inventory optimization software and services market include SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Logility, LLamasoft Inc., Vanguard Software Corporation., Manhattan Associates, Inc.,Â Syncron Inc., SYSPRO, JDA Software Group, Inc., and GEP. The inventory optimization software and services market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several multinational and regional players. Rise in penetration of smart technologies across the industrial sector is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the inventory optimization software and services market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/8123?source=atm

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note:Â Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/8123?source=atm