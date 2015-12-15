MRI Pulse Oximeters Market to Perceive Incremental Opportunity by2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of MRI Pulse Oximeters market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5988&source=atm



Growth Drivers

Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases to Bolster Demand in the Market

The growth of the global MRI pulse oximeters market is ascribed to the remarkable rise in the incidences of chronic diseases. Besides, increased sale of top-notch diagnostic tools and machines such as MRI scanners, CT scanners have bolstered the demand for MRI pulse oximeters.

MRI pulse oximeters are made utilizing non-magnetic substances so as to ensure correct and safe supervision of vital signs of patients while conducting MRI scans. As such, the demand for MRI pulse oximeters has increased for in-depth analysis of various diseases. These devices are not only used in connection with congenital heart defects but also for diagnostic measurement purposes in emergency care, intensive care, and in anesthetics. Substantial use of these devices across the medical industry presents ample growth opportunities for the global MRI pulse oximeters market.

MRI pulse oximeters also used to supervise newborns, especially the ones in the NICUs. For the newborn babies in NICU, extra safety and care are compulsory and MRI pulse oximeters offer that extra safety and care by way of correct monitoring. Furthermore, these devices are non-invasive, which make them suitable for newborns. Many hospitals are deploying these oximeters in NICUs as the standard for newborn care. A case in point is use of Covidien’s Nellcor pulse oximeters and Philips Healthcare’s IntelliVue Monitors for newborns at NICU of Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Tracking of previous health records, deciding on treatment procedures, generation of real-time data and detection of probable threats are features that have been brought in by recent medical gadgets. The manufactures of MRI pulse oximeters are making optimal use of new sensor technologies like fiber optic SpO2 sensors to enhance the safety of device. Such technological progress is expected to open up new vistas of growth for the global MRI pulse oximeters market.

Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and North America comprise the principal regions of the global MRI pulse oximeters market.

North America and Europe are expected to present copious growth opportunities for the global MRI pulse oximeters market. Presence of major market stakeholders in the region coupled with constant technological progress in the medical industry is likely to fuel growth of the market in these regions.

The global MRI Pulse Oximeters market is segmented as:

Product

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

Hand-Held Pulse Oximeter

Other

Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

For regional segment, the following regions in the MRI Pulse Oximeters market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

