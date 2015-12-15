Alpha-lactalbumin Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2018 – 2028

Alpha-lactalbumin Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Alpha-lactalbumin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Alpha-lactalbumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alpha-lactalbumin Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Developments

The global alpha lactalbumin market has witnessed some recent developments in this regard:

According to the latest research human and bovine alpha lactalbumin will prove to be lethal to cancer cells, leaving healthy cells to stay.

The new study has been initiated by Arla Foods Ingredients in collaboration with Skane University Hospital, Sweden. Here the babies will be tested on effects of levels of alpha lactalbumin in terms of growth, gut microbiota composition, and other metaolic factors. At the end of the study, the formula milk fed babies are expected to show similar growth as compared to breast fed infants.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global alpha-lactalbumin market include –

Davisco Foods International, Inc.

Shanghai Yuanye Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Isun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sinopharm

Arla Foods Ingredients

These companies are shifting their focus on production, distribution, and supply as per the changing consumer preferences and prevailing trend in the market.

Global Alpha-lactalbumin Market: Drivers and Restraints

Alpha lactalbumin are high in amino acids content such as lysine and tryptophan which improves the brain functioning. This is expected to aid in the growth of the global alpha lactalbumin market. It is also being promoted as sport nutrition and clinical nutritional food, providing growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Additionally, its bovine protein content in formula milk aid in infant development, leading to the growth of the global alpha lactalbumin market in the coming years.

The value addition of lactolbumin in other application such as bakery products, beverages, dietary supplement, ready to eat food are paving way for the global alpha lactalbumin market to expand in the upcoming years. Growing imports and exports are further fuelling the expansion of the alpha lacatlabumin market.

On the basis of segmentation, in terms of applications the global alpha lactalbumin market is segmented into clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, healthy foods, and infant nutrition. Of all these, infant nutrition is expected to lead the market in the future.

Further, end users such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional sector are expected to provide significant market to lactolbumin, aiding in growth of the global alpha lactalbumin market during the forecast period.

Global Alpha-lactalbumin Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global alpha lactalbumin market. The growth in this region is primarily due to the surge in the birth rate in developing economies, rising awareness about health and nutrition.

Additionally, North America and Europe are also anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. The growth in these regions can be attributed to rising demand for formula milk for infant, aiding in the expansion of the global alpha lactalbumin market.

