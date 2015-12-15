TV Transmitter Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2026

Televisions have transformed with the emergence of digital technologies and the internet. Though the online TV sector is growing, traditional TV still accounts for a larger share of the TV market. With digital terrestrial transmission, the number of TV channels available in the average home has increased. These days, broadcasters are aiming to transmit to the widest audience in their markets.

AÂ television transmitter broadcasts anÂ electromagneticÂ signalÂ to theÂ televisionÂ receivers. A television transmitter consists of video modulator and an audio modulator. Television transmitters emit television signal containing video and audio information. The video signal is generated by a television camera whereas the audio signal is produced by microphone.Terrestrial TV services need a network of transmitter towers. These transmitters broadcast the TV signal through either UHF (ultra high frequency) or VHF (very high frequency) transmission.

Large numbers of transmitter towers are required to ensure that a particular area has complete transmission coverage, as geographical structures such as mountains, hills, or large buildings can block TV signals. Hence, the TV transmitter market has experienced exponential growth in the last decade to fulfill this increasing demand. There are a number of standards to comply with in the TV broadcasting industry. In the TV transmitter market, ITUÂ (International Telecommunication Union)Â defines standards used inÂ the broadcasting industry. TV broadcasting standards include European standard DVB ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬ÅT, North American standard ATSC, Japanese standard ISDB ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å T, DTMB/CMMB etc. Vendors are focusing on incorporating key features in their TV transmitters such as compliance with multi digital broadcasting standards, high efficiency, easy maintenance, installation and operation, flexible system configuration, and reliability.UHF TV transmitters are increasingly preferred in the market as there are a greater range of frequencies for transmitting. With technological improvement, the range of usable frequencies has effectively expanded in the market. To reduce wasted spectrum and transmission costs, digital terrestrial (DTT) services have replaced analogue terrestrial TV services across the world. In 2006, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) proposed a plan for the global migration from analogue to digital terrestrial television between 2015 and 2020. With technological migrations, the TV transmitters market is expected to experience huge growth over the forecast period.

The global TV transmitter market can be segmented based on component, distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of component, the TV transmitter market can be classified into transmitter type and professional services. Transmitter type segment is bifurcated into UHF TV transmitter and VHF TV transmitter. UHF transmitter segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. UHF TV transmitter segment is further classified into high power, medium power, and low power. VHF TV transmitter segment is classified into medium power and low power. Based on distribution channel, the TV transmitter market can be bifurcated into company owned and third party. Based on application, the TV transmitter market can be categorized into small TV station and large TV station.

Based on region, the global TV transmitter market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. Asia Pacific dominates the TV transmitter market and is expected to continue contributing the largest share over the forecast period as well.

Key players operating in the global TV transmitter market include Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG., 8BTSI Corp., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Egatel S.L. BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., GatesAir, Inc., Plisch GmbH, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Gigamega Technology Co., Ltd. andÂ SY.E.S.S.r.l. The market is fragmented and established companies are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio with efficiency, minimal operating costs, and through compact design.

