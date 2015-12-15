Saffron Tablet Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Saffron tablet is a chemical composition extracted from saffron. Saffron has several health benefits and medicinal properties. The dried stigmas of the plantÂ Crocus sativusÂ are processed to produce saffron. Â Due to presence of carotenoids crocin and crocetin in saffron, it is able to show strong defensive effects on retinal cells. This property of saffron helps to restore function and structure of retinal cells. Saffron tablets are very expensive because saffron flower is available only in few places across the world. Saffron tablets contain more than 150 volatile and aroma-yielding compounds. Saffron tablet has properties to prevent disease due to presence of chemical compound. Saffron tablet are known for antioxidant, disease preventing, and health promoting properties. Saffron tablet is beneficial for asthma,Â cough,Â and whooping coughÂ and to loosen phlegm. Similarly, Saffron tablet are advantageous for the treatment of skin diseases and to reduce inflammation.

The driving factor for the global saffron tablet market is growth for a natural and herbal supplement. Moreover, rise in demand from health-conscious customers owing to its nutritional characteristics will grow the global saffron market significantly. Saffron tablet market gives several health benefits such as medicinal health diseases that involves cancer, asthma, smallpox, hypoxia, scarlet fever, infections, and stress. Due to these factors, the demand for the global saffron market is increasing and it is expected that it will continue to grow with a rapid rate in estimated period. The restraining factor for the global saffron market is increase in saffron tablet prices due to supply-demand gap and presence of many substitutes in the market such as turmeric, annatto and safflower. Opportunities for the global saffron market includes innovations in saffron tablets which includes more health benefits with reasonable price.

The global saffron tablet market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on product type, the global saffron tablet market is divided into sugar coated tablet,Â film coated tablet and others. The global saffron tablet market is bifurcated depending on applications into pharmaceutical applications and nutraceutical applications. Pharmaceutical application is dominating the market due to increased demand for saffron tablet in medical and pharmacy field. Saffron has been majorly used in pharmaceutical field. Due to these characteristics, the demand for saffron tablet market is increasing in pharmaceutical application. It is expected that it will fuel to increase in projected period. Geographically, the global saffron tablet market is divided into Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The North America has the largest market share for saffron tablet market globally and it is forecasted that it will continue to grow market over forecasting period. The United States is the top country for the global saffron market due to increasing demand of customers. This growth is due to the increased usage of saffron tablet for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gradeÂ tabletÂ production. Moreover, countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India have significant growth in global saffron tablet market owing to increased demand of saffron tablet with due to more population.

The global saffron tablet includes a few established players, who principally manufacture and supply innovative saffron tablet. The competition in this market is projected to strengthen in the estimated period due to higher demand of saffron tablet. Moreover, the increase in customer preference for better quality of saffron tablet will further raise competition in the market. Some of the key players are Evolva Holdings, Tallwell Nutrition, Epicure garden, Lean Nutraceuticals, Groupe PersavitaÂ Inc., Vox Nutrition, Sarl Activ'Inside, Bio Nutrition, Hortus Novus srl and Life Extension among others.

