Traditional Wound Management Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Traditional Wound Management market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Traditional Wound Management is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Traditional Wound Management market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Traditional Wound Management market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Traditional Wound Management market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Traditional Wound Management industry.

The Research projects that the Traditional Wound Management market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Growth of the global traditional wound management market is primarily driven by increasing incidence of diabetic ulcers, an increasing geriatric population, sustainable demand for first aid and versatility of products, higher procurement by hospitals, and limited reimbursement for advanced wound management products. However, decreasing popularity of traditional wound management products due to adoption of alternative therapies such as advanced wound care, negative pressure wound therapy, and active wound management is likely to slow down the growth of the global traditional wound management market over the forecast period.

A growing disposable income per capita, joint efforts by supply chain executives to increase efficiency, and rising governmental support in developed economies is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global traditional wound management market.

The global traditional wound management market is segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market in 2016 and is estimated to account for 48.3% revenue share by the end of 2016. The North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, to reach a market value of US$ 1,792.4 Mn by 2026. North America is expected to be the most lucrative market with an attractiveness index of 2.4. Despite the availability of more convenient and advanced wound healing products, a majority of healthcare professionals in North America opt for the use of traditional wound management products due to cost-effectiveness and availability of clear reimbursement policies for these products in countries such as the U.S.

The APEJ market is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global traditional wound management market, registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period to reach a market value of US$ 1,144.1 Mn by 2026. Revenue from the traditional wound management market in the APEJ region is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR due to increase in elderly population in countries in the region especially China. Further, decrease in prices of cotton as a raw material for traditional wound management products in countries such as India and China is expected to boost the growth rate of the APEJ traditional wound management market. The Japan traditional wound management market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. Revenue from the MEA traditional wound management market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% over 2016–2026, to reach US$ 360.9 Mn by 2026.

Lenzing AG, Smith and Nephew Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, Medline Industries, Inc., DUKAL Corporation, and BSN Medical are some of the leading players operating in the global traditional wound management market.

